Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's fourth quarter report for October - December 2025 on February 18 at 9.30 a.m. CET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: BIOA B) will publish the company's fourth quarter report for October - December 2025 on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction with the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to a presentation on February 18, at 09:30 a.m. CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Anders Martin-Löf, CFO, together with colleagues, will present and comment on the fourth quarter report, followed by a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. You will be able to submit written questions during the webcast.

Webcast: https://bioarctic.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register using the link below. After registering, you will receive phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. Questions can be asked verbally during the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/bioarctic/q4-report-2025/dial-in

The webcast will also be available on BioArctic's corporate website after the presentation. https://www.bioarctic.com/en/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations/

For more information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.com
Tel: + 46 704 10 71 80

Jenny Ljunggren, External Communications and Investor Relations Manager
E-mail: jenny.ljunggren@bioarctic.com
Tel: +46 76 013 86 08

This information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CET on February 11, 2026.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctic-s-fourth-quarter-report-for-october---december-2025-on-febru,c4305548

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/4305548/3927465.pdf

Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's fourth quarter report for October '" December 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-bioarctics-fourth-quarter-report-for-october--december-2025-on-february-18-at-9-30-am-cet-302684804.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
