BioArctic AB: Sales of Leqembi totaled 20.7 billion yen in the fourth quarter 2025

Stockholm, Sweden, February 6, 2026 - BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai today published the preliminary global revenue for Leqembi for the fourth quarter 2025, in conjunction with their partner Biogen's fourth quarter report. In total, sales of JPY 20.7 billion were recorded in the period. This results in a royalty to BioArctic amounting to SEK 127 million, which is an increase of approximately 31 percent compared to the royalty obtained by BioArctic for the fourth quarter 2024.

The strong appreciation of the Swedish krona during 2025 has had a significant impact on the growth of royalty received in the fourth quarter. With constant exchange rates, the increase in recorded royalty in SEK would have been approximately 50 percent.

Eisai's results for their third quarter FY2025 (Oct-Dec 2025) will be published on February 9, 2026.

BioArctic's report for the full year 2025 will be published on February 18, 2026, at 08:00 CET.

About Leqembi® (lecanemab)

Leqembi is the result of a strategic research alliance between BioArctic and Eisai. It is a humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody directed against aggregated soluble (protofibril) and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ).



Leqembi is approved in 53 countries and is under regulatory review in 6 countries. Following the initial phase with treatment every two weeks for 18 months, intravenous (IV) maintenance dosing with treatment every four weeks is approved in 7 countries, including the United Kingdom, China, the US and Japan, and applications have been filed in 7 countries and regions. In the US, Leqembi Iqlik is approved for subcutaneous dosing with an autoinjector for maintenance treatment of early Alzheimer's disease. In November 2025, a new drug application for subcutaneous formulation of Leqembi was submitted in Japan. In December 2025, Leqembi was included in the "Commercial Insurance Innovative Drug List", recently introduced by the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) of China. In January 2026, Eisai's supplemental Biologics License Application regarding a subcutaneous starting dose with Leqembi Iqlik was granted Priority Review by the US FDA with a May 24, 2026, PDUFA date.