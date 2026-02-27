Anzeige
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 19:00 Uhr
Number of shares and votes in BioArctic AB (publ) as of February 27, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) announced today that the company issued 78,000 Class B shares during February for delivery of shares to participants in the 2019/2028 stock option program resolved at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2019. The shares were issued through an exercise of 78,000 stock options of series 2019/2028.

As of February 27, 2026, the last trading day of the month, the total number of shares in BioArctic AB amounted to 88,719,485 shares, of which 74,319,489 listed Class B shares and 14,399,996 unlisted Class A shares. The A share has ten votes per share and the B share has one vote per share. The total number of votes in the company amounts to 218,319,449.

This information is information that BioArctic AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below, on February 27, 2026, at 18.30 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.com
Tel: +46 704 10 71 80

Anders Martin-Löf, CFO
E-mail: anders.martin-lof@bioarctic.com
Telephone +46 70-683 79 77

About BioArctic AB
BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson-related diseases and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

