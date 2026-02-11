TOBII AB: Tobii secures design win for Get Set Early - Provides eye tracking for early autism screening

The eye tracking-based autism spectrum disorder screening tool aims to enable earlier detection and treatment through scientifically designed eye tracking tests.

Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing has secured a design win for Get Set Early, an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) screening tool designed to uncover early signs of autism in children as young as 12 months. The screening tool, developed by Psychology professor Dr. Karen Pierce and her team at UC San Diego and expanded by Butterfly Learnings, is the first of its kind in India to receive a CDSO certification and be approved for clinical use.

Early detection critical for effective therapy

Research shows that children diagnosed with autism before age two experience better language, cognitive, and social development. The brain is most adaptable in the first few years of life, making early detection crucial for effective therapy. Get Set Early enables early detection through the non-invasive nature of the test, letting children watch a short video while the system tracks eye movements to measure how long they focus on different types of stimuli. From this test, objective biomarkers for autism spectrum disorder are provided, making the assessment reliable and unbiased. The test is based on a patented and scientifically validated method that uses eye movements to detect signs of autism in children, developed by Dr. Karen Pierce, co-Director of Autism Center of Excellence, University of California, San Diego.

"Partnering with Tobii allows us to deliver gold-standard eye-tracking diagnostics for early autism screening across India and global markets. This is a powerful step forward in our mission to make high-quality, technology-driven screening accessible to every child, everywhere. We look forward to scaling this partnership globally." said Abhishek Sen, Co-Founder & CEO, Butterfly Learnings.

Eye tracking enabled by the Tobii Eye Tracker 5L

Tobii will provide Butterfly Learnings with the Tobii Eye Tracker 5L for integration into the Get Set Early screening tool. The Tobii Eye Tracker 5L is a high-performance eye tracker designed for seamless integration into digital health platforms, diagnostic tools, and cognitive assessment products.

"It's an honor for Tobii to be part of a product that can really make a change in people's lives. We are truly impressed with what Butterfly Learnings have achieved with the Get Set Early tool, building on fundamental research insights and converting them into real world use that is clinically approved, accessible, and scalable." said Emma Bauer, senior vice president, Integrations, at Tobii.

The Get Set Early screening tool is currently being implemented out across clinics all over India. For the development and integration of Tobii's Eye tracking technology into the screening tool, Butterfly Learnings and Tobii worked together with Tiden Technologies, the Indian reseller of Tobii's products, specialized in research grade technologies for neuroscience.

You can learn more about Tobii Eye Tracker 5L here.

