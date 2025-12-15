TOBII AB: Tobii signs DMS licensing deal with major automotive supplier - strengthening the company's cash position and securing near-term financial obligations

The agreement allows the automotive supplier to license and integrate Tobii's DMS technology. For Tobii, the agreement marks a new way to monetize on its broad technology portfolio and enables the company to strengthen its cash position and meet its near-term financial obligations.

Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing, has signed a licensing deal for its DMS technology with a major automotive supplier. The agreement is part of Tobii's strategic business review, and the value of the deal is significant. The revenue will come in Q4 2025 and H1 2026, with the main part during H1 2026. The agreement enables Tobii to strengthen its cash position and meet its near-term financial obligations.

"This licensing agreement is a strong validation of the value of our automotive interior sensing technology", said Anand Srivatsa, CEO of Tobii. "It also allows Tobii to monetize our technology assets in a faster and more scalable way."

Tobii, with its automotive business segment Tobii Autosense, is a leading player in automotive interior sensing and has driver monitoring solutions (DMS) and occupancy monitoring solutions (OMS) technology active in more than 800,000 vehicles on the road today. Tobii's DMS has a proven track record, having achieved EU homologation and being deployed in vehicles on the road since 2019.

Read more about Tobii's automotive offering here.

For more information, please contact:

Rasmus Löwenmo Buckhöj, Head of Communications, Tobii AB,

Tel: +46 (0)73 327 87 64

Email: rasmus.lowenmobuckhoj@tobii.com

For inquiries about licensing partnerships, please contact:

Henrik Mawby, Director of Product Management, Tobii Autosense

Tel: +44 (0) 74 94 074 006

Email: henrik.mawby@tobii.com

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioral studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-15 08:54 CET.