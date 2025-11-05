TOBII AB: Tobii's interior sensing technology enables breakthrough in DCAS - unlocking new automated driving capabilities

Tobii's industry-first single-camera interior sensing solution (DMS+OMS) plays a key role in the DCAS (Driver Control Assistance Systems) approval for automated driving functions such as eye-activated lane change, deployed by a premium European automotive OEM

Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing, has reached a new milestone. Building on its single-camera software platform for automotive interior sensing, Tobii's unique solution now bridges interior and exterior sensing to power one of the most advanced hands-off systems on the market; a DCAS approved, eye-activated automated lane change, utilizing Tobii's gaze-tracking technology.

"This milestone demonstrates the strength of our offering - driven not only by safety regulations, but also by the accelerating evolution of assisted driving," said Adrian Capata, Senior Vice President, Tobii Autosense. "Today, Tobii Autosense has the only single-camera solution on the market that simultaneously meets regulation, enhances experience, and enables automated driving."

DCAS - a category within advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) - continuously supports the driver with steering and speed control, providing partial automation while keeping the driver engaged. Since September 2024, UN Regulation No. 171 has governed DCAS globally, setting uniform standards to ensure safe, responsible deployment with an emphasis on driver awareness and system reliability.

Tobii, with its automotive business segment Tobii Autosense, is a leading player in automotive interior sensing and has driver monitoring solutions (DMS) and occupancy monitoring solutions (OMS) technology active in more than 800,000 vehicles on the road today.

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioral studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.