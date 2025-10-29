TOBII AB: Tobii successful in German patent infringement lawsuit against Pupil Labs

Tobii AB, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing, has partly prevailed in a patent infringement lawsuit against Pupil Labs GmbH to halt the infringement of Tobii's patented technology. The lawsuit was filed on the grounds that Tobii believes that the use of certain eye tracking products of Pupil Labs infringes Tobii's European Patent EP 3 332 285 B1.

The case was ruled by the Munich Regional Court I on October 9, 2025 (Case No. 7 O 15033/24). According to the judgement, Pupil Labs GmbH is prohibited from offering or delivering its eye-tracking systems "Neon" and "Pupil Invisible" and the associated software "Marker Mapper" from Germany to German customers without explicitly stating that these must not be used without permission from Tobii. With respect to other software, the action was dismissed. Additionally, the judgement establishes that Pupil Labs must pay damages to Tobii for such offerings and deliveries from Germany to German customers, and that Pupil Labs has to render its accounts to Tobii to enable the calculation of damages.

"Tobii has earned the position as the global leader in eye tracking through dedication and relentless work to create technology that understands human attention and intent", said Anand Srivatsa CEO of Tobii. "On this journey, we have accumulated over 1.000 patents and applications related to eye tracking technology and attention computing, and we will protect our right to recognition and compensation for these achievements."

The ruling by The Munich Regional Court I is subject to appeal within one month but preliminarily enforceable against a security deposit.

For more information, please contact:

Rasmus Löwenmo Buckhöj, Head of Communications, Tobii AB, +46 (0)73 327 87 64, email: rasmus.lowenmobuckhoj@tobii.com

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.