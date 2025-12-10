TOBII AB: Tobii appoints Fadi Pharaon as new CEO

Today, Tobii's board of directors decided to appoint Fadi Pharaon as the new CEO of Tobii, effective as of January 1st, 2026.

Fadi Pharaon has extensive experience as a leader in the global mobile connectivity and technology field. Over the course of an international 25-year+ career at Ericsson, he has developed broad and deep skills spanning both technical and commercial disciplines. Fadi has held several leading positions in the company, with his last role as senior vice president and a member of Ericsson's Group Executive Management Team. Throughout this tenure, he demonstrated a strong commitment to customer focus, led the development and execution of strategic initiatives, and enabled growth across multiple business units and geographic markets.

"We are very pleased to have appointed Fadi Pharaon as the new CEO of Tobii", says Per Norman, Chairman of Tobii's Board of Directors. "It became clear quite early in the process that his perspective on Tobii's current situation, and his ideas about the company's long-term direction, were a great match with what we as a board have been searching for in the new CEO. We were also impressed by his extensive track record in shaping sales performance and supporting growth in a global organisation, and we look forward to seeing these skills being put into practice as he joins Tobii in the beginning of 2026".

"I am truly delighted to join the Tobii team", says Fadi Pharaon. "Tobii is a company with a strong culture of innovation, dedicated to empowering business and society through technology that understands human attention and intent. I am motivated by this opportunity to be part of a company whose purposeful technology delivers meaningful and practical applications, and I look forward to collaborating with Tobii's customers, partners, colleagues and board to advance the mission of the company."



Fadi Pharaon will start his position as CEO of Tobii on January 1st, 2026, enabling a smooth transition between him and Tobii's departing CEO Anand Srivatsa, who remains with the company until the end of January 2026.

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.

