TOBII AB: Interim report third quarter 2025: Milestone quarter for Autosense but weak revenue and result

Third quarter 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 158 million (211) with an organic growth of 0%.

Gross margin strengthened to 82% (80%).

Operating result (EBIT) declined to SEK -33 million (-17).

Profit/loss amounted to SEK -48 million (-17).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.20 (-0.07).

Free cash flow increased to SEK -29 million (-96).

Significant events during the quarter

Tobii achieved EU homologation for the single camera DMS & OMS interior sensing offering in a program with a premium European OEM.

Tobii's in-cabin sensing software platform combining driver monitoring (DMS) and occupant monitoring (OMS) from a single camera entered mass production with a premium European OEM.

Anand Srivatsa announced his decision to step down as CEO for Tobii AB.

CEO Anand Srivatsa comments:

"Q3 2025 was a weak quarter in terms of revenue, but we continued to make progress towards our long-term goal of achieving sustained profitability. Organic net sales was flat year on year, while the temporary acquisitionrelated revenue came to an end, contributing to a net sales decline. On the profitability front we continued to deliver on reducing our cost base, lowering our cash related operational expenses for Q3 2025 by more than 30 percent year on year. In addition, we have set a new cost reduction goal to reduce our cash-related expenses by SEK 100 million vs. our Q2 2025 baseline. We also received acceptance of the final release of our Autosense single camera DMS/OMS solution for start of mass production with a premium European OEM.

Net sales decreased by 25 percent year on year in the third quarter, with an organic growth of 0 percent. The decrease in net sales is mainly due to the end of temporary revenue in the Integrations segment, from the FotoNation acquisition, partly offset by the remainder of the Dynavox deal.

In the Integrations business we see a shift in demand when it comes to wearable eye tracking, moving from virtual reality devices toward smart glasses. We saw fewer non-recurring revenue projects in Q3 but with an expectation of more engagements as our customers shift their investment priorities. Products & Solutions showed a decrease in net sales, largely driven by weaker performance in the Americas, while other regions saw growth on a year-on-year basis. Our Autosense segment saw an organic decline in revenue largely due to the timing of revenue recognition related to non-recurring engineering (NRE).

Overall, we delivered an EBIT of SEK -33 million versus -17 million in the third quarter last year. Free cash flow was -29 million versus -96 million in the third quarter last year. In the quarter we repaid debt related to covid tax relief of SEK 91 million and at the end of the quarter had a cash balance of SEK 23 million.

Building a leadership position in interior sensing

Q3 2025 was important for our Autosense business segment. During the quarter, our single camera DMS & OMS (SCDO) solution achieved EU homologation. We also received acceptance of our final release of this solution for start of mass production with a premium European OEM, set for Q4 2025.

Looking forward

Our ambition is consistent and clear. We intend to be the leading company in every business segment we operate in, and we will ensure that we do so in a profitable and financially sustainable manner. We will structurally optimize our cost base with a target to reduce our cash-related expenses by SEK 100 million on 12-month basis compared to our Q2 2025 baseline.

Furthermore, progress is made in the strategic review of divesting selected assets and in addition, an external advisor has been engaged to evaluate capital market options to finance the group's business. In the mid-term we are building on the progress we have made thus far towards profitability, and we are determined to continue on this path until we have clearly achieved our objective."

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-24 07:30 CEST.