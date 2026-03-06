TOBII AB: Tobii surpasses one million vehicles on the road equipped with its interior sensing solutions

Milestone highlights the proven reliability and scalability of Tobii's technology and cements the company's position as one of the global leaders in automotive interior sensing

Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing, today announced that they have surpassed one million vehicles on the road fitted with Tobii's interior sensing solutions, including both Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) and Occupant Monitoring Systems (OMS).

This milestone represents a major achievement for Tobii and highlights the proven performance, reliability, and scalability of Tobii's technology in real-world automotive environments.

"As interior sensing becomes an essential part of next-generation vehicle's safety and user experience, reaching one million vehicles on the road is a clear validation of the quality and robustness of our solutions," said Adrian Capata, senior vice president, Tobii Autosense, at Tobii.

Tobii, through its automotive business segment Tobii Autosense, supports automakers worldwide in meeting increasing safety requirements and enabling advanced in-cabin experiences. With strong adoption across global vehicle platforms, Tobii continues to strengthen its position as one of the leading players globally within automotive interior sensing.

Read more about Tobii's automotive offering here.

For more information, please contact:

Rasmus Löwenmo Buckhöj, Head of Communications, Tobii AB,

Tel: +46 (0)73 327 87 64

Email: rasmus.lowenmobuckhoj@tobii.com

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioral studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.