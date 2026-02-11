Nobia AB: Nobia announces final terms of its fully guaranteed rights issue

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD VIOLATE APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTS TO BE PREPARED OR REGISTERED OR REQUIRE ANY OTHER ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN, IN ADDITION TO THE REQUIREMENTS UNDER SWEDISH LAW. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

On 14 January 2026, Nobia AB (publ) ("Nobia" or the "Company") announced the Board of Directors' resolution to carry out a fully guaranteed rights issue (the "Rights Issue"), in order to secure access to long-term financing and provide Nobia with the operational and financial flexibility necessary to execute its strategy and strengthen its position as the leading kitchen specialist in the Nordics. The Board of Directors today announces the final terms of the Rights Issue, including the subscription price and the maximum number of shares to be issued.

The Rights Issue in brief:

The Rights Issue comprises not more than 841,264,105 new shares, resulting in an increase of the total number of shares from 675,051,921 to a maximum of 1,516,316,026.

Those parties registered as shareholders in the Company on the record date 20 February 2026, are entitled to one (1) subscription right for each share. Four (4) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for five (5) new shares.

The subscription price has been set at SEK 1.78 per share in Nobia, entailing that Nobia will receive approximately SEK 1,500m before deduction of issue costs, upon full subscription of the Rights Issue.

The subscription period will run from 24 February 2026 to 11 March 2026.

The Board of Directors' resolution regarding the Rights Issue is subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting (the " EGM "), which will be held on 18 February 2026.

The Rights Issue is designed to secure access to long-term financing and provide Nobia with the operational and financial flexibility necessary to execute its strategy and strengthen its position as the leading kitchen specialist in the Nordics.

Nobia's largest shareholders, Nordstjernan Aktiebolag (" Nordstjernan "), If Skadeförsäkring AB (" If Skadeförsäkring ") and the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (" AP4 "), together representing approximately 45.46 per cent* of the capital and votes in Nobia, have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares of the Rights Issue.

Nordstjernan and If Skadeförsäkring have further entered into guarantee undertakings for the remaining part of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue is covered in its entirety by subscription and guarantee undertakings.

Nordstjernan, If Skadeförsäkring and AP4 have also undertaken to vote in favour of the Rights Issue at the EGM.

To ensure the Company's access to long-term financing and to allow for operational and financial flexibility for the Company, Nobia has entered into an agreement to refinance its previous SEK 3,450m revolving credit facilities by way of obtaining SEK 2,500m revolving credit facilities and a SEK 1,500m bridge term facility from its incumbent lenders. The intention is to repay the bridge term facility with proceeds from the Rights Issue, whereas the revolving credit facilities have a committed tenor of three years.

Terms of the Rights Issue

Those parties registered as shareholders in the share register maintained by Euroclear for Nobia on the record date 20 February 2026, have preferential rights to subscribe for new shares in relation to the number of shares held on the record date. Anyone registered as a shareholder in the Company on the record date is entitled to one (1) subscription right for each share. Four (4) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for five (5) new shares.

The new shares may also be subscribed for without subscription rights. If not all of the new shares are subscribed for with subscription rights, the Board of Directors will, within the limit of the maximum amount of the Rights Issue, decide on allotment of new shares subscribed for without subscription rights as follows:

Firstly, allotment of shares shall be made to those who also have subscribed for shares by exercise of subscription rights (irrespective of whether the subscriber was registered as a shareholder on the record date or not), and in the event that allotment cannot be made in full to those, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the number of subscription rights that have been exercised for subscription of shares and should this not be possible, by drawing of lots. Secondly, the shares shall be allotted to those who have subscribed for shares only without subscription rights, and in the event that allotment cannot be made in full to those, allotment shall be made pro rata in relation to the number of shares that each one has subscribed for, and should this not be possible, by drawing of lots. Thirdly, any remaining shares shall be allotted to the guarantors, Nordstjernan Aktiebolag and If Skadeförsäkring AB, in accordance with their guarantee undertakings.

Through the Rights Issue, Nobia's share capital will increase from the current SEK 225,013,783.537545 to SEK 233,422,589.126475 through the issuance of not more than 841,264,105 new shares,** resulting in an increase of the number of shares from 675,051,921 to a maximum of 1,516,316,026. Shareholders choosing not to participate in the Rights Issue may have their ownership share diluted by up to approximately 55.48*** percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company after the Rights Issue, but have the possibility to compensate for the financial dilution effect by selling their subscription rights.

The subscription price has been set at SEK 1.78 per new share in the Rights Issue. No commission will be charged. The Rights Issue is thereby estimated to provide Nobia with approximately SEK 1,500m before deduction of issue costs upon full subscription of the Rights Issue.

Subscription for new shares with subscription rights is carried out through payment during the period from 24 February 2026 through 11 March 2026. During this period, it is also possible to apply to subscribe for shares without subscription rights.

The Rights Issue is subject to approval by the EGM, which is planned to be held on Wednesday, 18 February 2026 at 14:00 CET at White & Case Advokat AB, Biblioteksgatan 12, SE-114 85 Stockholm.

Agreements relating to credit facilities

On 10 February 2026 Nobia and its incumbent lenders entered into an amendment and restatement agreement in respect of Nobia's existing facilities agreement, pursuant to which Nobia will refinance its previous SEK 3,450m revolving credit facilities by way of obtaining SEK 2,500m revolving credit facilities and a SEK 1,500m bridge term facility. The intention is to repay the bridge term facility with proceeds from the Rights Issue, whereas the revolving credit facilities have a committed tenor of three years. Nobia will be required to reduce the new revolving credit facilities to SEK 2,000m within 18 months. Further, Nobia has also agreed with the lenders that new financial terms and conditions (covenants) shall apply, and the financial covenants will be adjusted net debt to adjusted consolidated EBITDA (leverage), adjusted consolidated EBITDA to net interest expense (interest coverage ratio) and maximum capital expenditure, in each case excluding IFRS 16. The amendment and restatement agreement requires that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed and completed as soon as reasonably practicable.

Voting, subscription and guarantee undertakings

Nobia's largest shareholders, Nordstjernan, If Skadeförsäkring and AP4 have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares of the Rights Issue. Such subscription undertakings comprise approximately 45.46 percent**** of the Rights Issue. Nordstjernan and If Skadeförsäkring have further entered into guarantee undertakings for the remaining part of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue is covered in its entirety by subscription and guarantee undertakings.

A cash fee for the guarantee undertakings, determined based on current market conditions, of 2 percent of the guaranteed amount will be paid to Nordstjernan and If Skadeförsäkring. No compensation is paid for the subscription undertakings.

Neither the subscription nor the guarantee undertakings have been secured by, for example, bank guarantees, blocked funds, pledges or similar arrangements.

Exemption from mandatory bid obligation

Nobia's largest shareholder, Nordstjernan, whose shareholding in Nobia corresponds to approximately 25.14 percent of the votes, has undertaken to subscribe for its preferential right in the Rights Issue and has also entered into a guarantee undertaking. If the undertakings were to be fully utilized, Nordstjernan's voting share in Nobia would increase to more than three tenths.

Nordstjernan has been granted an exemption from the mandatory bid obligation by the Swedish Securities Council in case its shareholding would reach or exceed 30 per cent of the number of votes in the Company as a result of Nordstjernan's participation in the Rights Issue. Nordstjernan's subscription and guarantee undertaking is subject to compliance with the Swedish Securities Council ruling AMN 2025:70, including that (i) Nobia's shareholders are informed prior to the EGM of the maximum shareholding and voting rights that Nordstjernan may obtain by subscribing for shares in accordance with its entire subscription and guarantee undertaking in the Rights Issue, and (ii) the resolution to carry out the Rights Issue is supported by at least two-thirds of the votes cast and the shares represented at the EGM, whereby any shares held and represented by Nordstjernan shall be disregarded.

The maximum portion of the shares and votes in Nobia that Nordstjernan may receive if the undertakings were to be utilized in full is 49.44 percent (including Nordstjernan's current holdings in Nobia).

Indicative timetable for the Rights Issue

Extraordinary General Meeting 18 February 2026 Last day of trading in the Company's shares including the right to receive subscription rights 18 February 2026 First day of trading in the Company's shares without the right to receive subscription rights 19 February 2026 Publication of Disclosure Document (as defined below) 19 February 2026 Record date for the right to receive subscription rights in the Rights Issue 20 February 2026 Trading in subscription rights on Nasdaq Stockholm 24 February 2026-6 March 2026 Subscription period 24 February 2026-11 March 2026 Trading in paid subscription shares on Nasdaq Stockholm (Sw.?Betalda tecknade aktier) On or about 24 February 2026-20 March 2026 Announcement of outcome of the Rights Issue On or about 17 March 2026

Disclosure Document

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company will prepare a disclosure document in accordance with Article 1.4 db of the European Parliament and Council Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation" and the "Disclosure Document", respectively). The Disclosure Document will be prepared in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation and will be published by the Company before the subscription period begins. The Disclosure Document is expected to be published on 19 February 2026.

Advisors

Handelsbanken and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige act as financial advisors and Bookrunners in connection with the Rights Issue. White & Case acts as legal advisor to Nobia in connection with the Rights Issue and the refinancing of the revolving credit facilities.

This information is information that Nobia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, at 08:00 CET on 11 February 2026.

* Based on the total number of outstanding shares. In total, Nobia has issued 675,051,921 shares, of which 2,040,637 are held by Nobia as treasury shares which do not carry any right to participate in the Rights Issue. Accordingly, the calculations are based on 673,011,284 outstanding shares.

** Assuming that the extraordinary general meeting resolves in accordance with the proposals set out in the notice to the extraordinary general meeting published on 14 January 2026, including (i) a reduction of the share capital without redemption of shares and (ii) a bonus issue without the issuance of new shares.

*** Calculated as the number of newly issued shares divided by the total number of shares issued in the Company after the Rights Issue.

**** Based on the total number of outstanding shares. In total, Nobia has issued 675,051,921 shares, of which 2,040,637 are held by Nobia as treasury shares which do not carry any right to participate in the Rights Issue. Accordingly, the calculations are based on 673,011,284 outstanding shares.

