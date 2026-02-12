Das Instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.02.2026

The instrument MIG2 US5949728530 STRATEGY INC. PERP.STR.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.02.2026



Das Instrument 96M NO0011013765 GIGANTE SALMON AS NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.02.2026

The instrument 96M NO0011013765 GIGANTE SALMON AS NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.02.2026



Das Instrument F8Y CA1363694029 CANADIAN METALS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.02.2026

The instrument F8Y CA1363694029 CANADIAN METALS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.02.2026



Das Instrument P77 AU0000180200 EVOL.ENERGY MIN.LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.02.2026

The instrument P77 AU0000180200 EVOL.ENERGY MIN.LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.02.2026





