

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SAN.PA, SNY), a French pharmaceutical and healthcare company, on Thursday announced that the Board of Directors had decided not to renew the director mandate of Chief Executive Officer Paul Hudson, with his last day set for February 17, at the close of business.



Belén Garijo has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and will assume the role at the end of the Group's Annual General Meeting on April 29.



The company said that the shareholders will vote on her appointment to the Board, along with a proposed amendment to the articles of association to raise the CEO age limit required for her election.



Olivier Charmeil, Executive Vice President, General Medicines, will serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer during the transition period.



Garijo previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Merck KGaA since 2021 and was a member of Sanofi's Executive Committee for 15 years, including as Vice President of Pharmaceutical Operations for Europe and Canada.



On Wednesday, Sanofi closed trading 0.44% higher at EUR 82.56 on the Paris Stock Exchange.



