MHM Corporate MyHotelMatch: Additional information for its shareholders and the markets 12-Feb-2026 / 08:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MHM CORPORATE: Additional information for its shareholders and the markets Paris, France - February 12th 2026, 8h00 - MHM CORPORATE (« MHM ») provides additional information to its shareholders and to the markets following its general meeting of 2 February 2026, its change in management and in view of the deployment of its restructuring strategy. Past activities Since 2022, MHM had focused on the hotel sector through its subsidiary MY Concierge and the development of an application aimed at efficiently connecting hotels and clients. These activities ceased in December 2024. In 2025, MHM announced it was preparing a merger with Courbet Héritage, listed on Euronext Access Paris. On 30 September 2025, MHM announced the termination of these discussions. As of today, MHM no longer has any operating activity. Search for new activity for MHM In a previous press release dated 4 February 2026, MHM indicated it was considering new activities. The redeployment process, however, remains at a very early stage. The sectors mentioned are linked to MHM's past activities (real estate), to its key partner, Tonner Drones (drone sector), and to cryptocurrencies. It is recalled that shareholders approved, during the general meeting of 2 February 2026, the expansion of the company's corporate purpose to allow greater flexibility for the development of new activities. Need to clean up MHM's finances The new management believes that the development of new activities and the search for new partners can only succeed if MHM meets the following criteria: -- a cleaned-up balance sheet, with debts repaid or converted into shares; -- a solid cash position allowing the company to cover its working capital requirements for the next 12 to 24 months while financing investments; -- a clear and readable capitalization table, with reference shareholders. Achieving these objectives is the absolute priority of MHM's new management. Mr. Rudie Reedijk, appointed Chief Executive Officer following the board meeting of 2 February 2026, has extensive experience in international trade and has successfully conducted numerous negotiations throughout his career. Mr. Diede Van Den Ouden, appointed Chairman of the Board following the same meeting, has successfully led restructurings at Lavide Holding NV (Euronext Amsterdam) and Tonner Drones SA (Euronext Growth Paris). Tonner Drones, now MHM's key partner, has assured the company of its support in its restructuring and refinancing process, as well as in the search for new activities. Main debts of MHM (non-audited information): As of today, MHM's main creditors are: -- Tonner Drones SA (EUR1,250,000) -- Mr. Diede van den Ouden (EUR780,000 + EUR720,000 in bonds redeemable in shares, the main features of which are listed below) -- Ott Heritage (EUR740,000) -- Other supplier debts (EUR600,000) MHM's management aims to fully deleverage the company. Most of its creditors have already expressed interest in converting their debts into MHM shares. The precise deleveraging strategy is currently under review. Given MHM's high level of debt and loss of activity, shareholders and investors are urged to exercise caution. MHM's recovery will depend on investor interest in the new strategy, as well as the company's ability to successfully complete its refinancing. Main features of the bonds redeemable in shares held by Mr. Diede van den Ouden Nature of securities issued: bonds redeemable in shares Number of bonds issued: 720,310 Subscription price per bond: EUR1 Interest: 0% Repayment only in shares Conversion ratio: 1 share per 1 bond Issue date: 8 October 2025 Maturity date: 8 October 2028 Events of early redemption: initiation of an alert procedure, amicable settlement procedure, safeguard, restructuring, or judicial liquidation; early dissolution not caused by merger or demerger. These bonds are subject to the usual and legal adjustment conditions relating to their conversion ratio in the event of specific capital transactions. Should an adjustment occur, it and its impact on the ratio will be disclosed concurrently with the announcement of the triggering transaction. Impact in the event of full conversion of the bonds into MHM shares: Shareholder stake Share of equity as of June 2025 Before conversions of 720 310 bonds 1 % - 0,91 EUR After conversion of 720 310 bonds 0,83 % -0,67 EUR

Capitalization table to date, to the best of the company's knowledge

Undiluted basis:

Shareholders Number of shares % of capital and voting rights FIPP 343 269 9,5% M. Paul Avot 245 509 6,9% Autres 3 009 802 83,6% TOTAL 3 601 580 100%

Diluted basis:

Shareholders Number of shares % of capital and voting rights M. Diede van den Ouden 720 310 16,7% FIPP 343 269 7,9% M. Paul Avot 245 509 5,7% Autres 3 009 802 69,7% TOTAL 4 321 890 100%

MHM is not aware of any concerted action among its shareholders.

Review of the opportunity to transfer MHM's listing to Euronext Growth Paris

MHM's new management is currently assessing the possibility of transferring MHM's listing to Euronext Growth Paris. This market could indeed prove more suitable given the company's current size.

If the decision is made to file such a request with Euronext, MHM will inform the market and will provide detailed information regarding the impact of such a transfer on shareholder rights, in particular disclosure obligations.

At this stage, however, no decision has yet been made. The listing on the Euronext Paris regulated market remains an attractive asset for the company and its partners.

Good governance

As a company listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market, MHM complies with the recommendations of the Middlenext Code. The new management will organize the company in a way that ensures compliance with these recommendations.

Investor Calendar

Publication of annual report 2025 Beginning of March 2026 Publication of annual financial report 2025 April 30 2026 General Meeting to approve annual reports 2025 June 2026 Publication of semi-annual report 2026 October 2026 Publication of semi-annual financial report 2026 October 30 2026

Next publication

Financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025.

About MHM Corporate MHM CORPORATE is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C ISIN: FR001400IE67 - MHM - Bloomberg: MHM:FP MYHOTELMATCH is eligible for the PEA-PME.

For more information, please visit myhotelmatch.com (Investor Relations section).

MHM Corporate Contacts contact@MHM-corporate.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by MHM (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of MHM ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of MHM .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding MHM and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or MHM ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, MHM undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

