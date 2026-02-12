

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Tobacco Inc. (JAPAY.PK) announced earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY393.836 billion, or JPY330.56 per share. This compares with JPY427.344 billion, or JPY345.07 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 11.2% to JPY2.011 trillion from JPY2.265 trillion last year.



Japan Tobacco Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY393.836 Bln. vs. JPY427.344 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY330.56 vs. JPY345.07 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.011 Tn vs. JPY2.265 Tn last year.



