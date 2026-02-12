

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Legrand (LGRDY), a provider of electrical and digital building infrastructure products, on Thursday reported higher profit for the full year, mainly helped by growth in sales.



Net profit attributable to the group increased 6.7% to €1.245 billion from € 1.166 billion a year earlier.



Operating profit rose to €1.809 billion from €1.643 billion last year. Excluding one time items, adjusted operating profit increased 10.5% to €1.962 billion from €1.776 billion a year ago.



Sales for the year grew 9.6% to €9.481 billion from €8.649 billion for the previous year. On an organic basis, sales increased 7.7%.



The company has proposed a dividend of €2.38 per share, payable on June 2, to shareholders of record on May 30.



For 2026, the company expects sales to grow 10%-15% at constant currency.



