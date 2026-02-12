

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco PLC (BTI, BATS.L, BMT.DE, BTI.JO), a British maker of cigarettes, tobacco, and other nicotine products, on Thursday reported a decline in revenue for the full year, mainly due to foreign exchange headwinds.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2025, the company posted a pre-tax income of GBP 9.859 billion, higher than GBP 3.538 billion in the previous year. Excluding items, however, profit before tax was GBP 10.018 billion, down 1.6% from last year.



Net profit surged to GBP 7.764 billion, or 349.1 pence per share, from the prior year's GBP 3.068 billion, or 136 pence per share. Excluding items, earnings were 340.5 pence per share, less than 341.1 pence per share in 2024.



Profit from operations stood at GBP 9.997 billion as against GBP 2.730 billion a year ago. Other operating expenses moved down to GBP 5.895 billion from last year's GBP 13.093 billion. This decline in operating expenses supported a surge in profit from operations.



Revenue was GBP 25.610 billion, down from GBP 25.867 billion last year.



For fiscal 2025, the Board has declared a dividend of 245.04 pence per share. The dividend will be paid in four equal quarterly installments of 61.26 pence per share in May, August, and November 2026, and February 2027. This dividend represents an increase of 2% when compared with the 240.24 pence per share dividend of fiscal 2024.



Looking ahead, Tadeu Marroco, Chief Executive of British American Tobacco, said: 'I remain committed to delivering sustainable shareholder value through robust cash returns, with progressive dividends and sustainable share buy-backs, including £1.3 billion programme for 2026.'



For fiscal 2026, the company expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 5% to 8%, with adjusted operating profit growth of 4% to 6%. The company anticipates annual revenue growth of 3% to 5%, with gross capital expenditure of around GBP 750 million.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News