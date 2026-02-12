Neobo Fastigheter AB: Neobo adjusts its dividend policy and announces the intention to repurchase shares of up to an additional SEK 50 million until the 2026 annual general meeting

The board of directors of Neobo Fastigheter AB (publ) has reviewed the company's strategic plans and current capital structure and resolved to adjust the company's dividend policy in order to provide the board of directors with increased flexibility in its efforts to achieve the best total return for Neobo's shareholders. The board of directors further announces its intention to launch a share buyback programme of up to an additional SEK 50 million until the 2026 annual general meeting, once the ongoing SEK 50 million buyback programme has been completed.

The new dividend policy reads as follows: Neobo's objective is to generate the best possible long-term total return for the company's shareholders. This is achieved primarily by reinvesting profits in the business. Dividends, preferably in the form of repurchases of own shares, may be made when the board of directors deems it to be in the best interests of the shareholders.

Based on the current market conditions and Neobo's financial position, the board of directors considers that continued investments in the property portfolio combined with repurchases of own shares are the most effective way to achieve the best total return for Neobo's shareholders. On 22 October 2025, Neobo announced that the board of directors had resolved to utilise the authorisation granted by the 2025 annual general meeting to repurchase own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm in an amount of up to SEK 50 million. As of the date of this press release, repurchases under the programme have been made in a total amount of SEK 39.6 million. The board of directors today announces its intention to launch a new share buyback programme of up to an additional SEK 50 million until the 2026 annual general meeting, once the ongoing SEK 50 million buyback programme has been completed.

Neobo's profitability has improved significantly in recent years, while the pace of investment in the property portfolio has gradually increased. Following the completion of the intended share repurchases, the group's financial position is still considered to be good and gives Neobo the financial flexibility to continue enhancing its property portfolio through value-creating investments that generate an attractive return.

Neobo is a real estate company that manages and refines residential properties over the long term in municipalities with strong demand for rental apartments. Our vision is to create attractive and sustainable living environments where people can thrive and feel secure. Neobo's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol NEOBO and ISIN code SE0005034550.

