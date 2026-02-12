Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it's partner Olympio Metals ("Olympio") has commenced the second drill program at the Bousquet Gold Project. This program will focus on following up the high-grade intercepts from the Paquin Prospect and providing reliable, modern drill hole data for the top 100m of the mineralisation.

Highlights

Drilling has recommenced at Bousquet Gold Project, focused on the Paquin Prospect, following up the high-grade results from the maiden drill program in 2025 which included: 6.40m @ 6.54 g/t Au from 183.0m (BO-25-27) i 7.90m @ 6.20 g/t Au from 138.0m (BO-25-28) i 1.50m @ 54.20 g/t Au from 235.5m (BO-25-28) i





Two holes will test the up-plunge and up-dip positions of BO-25-27 which intersected visible gold i

The remainder of the program will target the top 100m of the Paquin Prospect, which hasn't been drilled since the 1940s

8 diamond holes for ~1,200m will provide additional information on the Paquin gold system through the zones of unreliable historical drilling

Bousquet Gold Project located on Cadillac Break in Quebec, Canada, a regional structure associated with world-class gold mines (>110 Moz Au ii )

Situated within 15km of multi-million ounce working gold mines (Agnico Eagle's La Ronde - 15.8Moz iii Au and Iamgold's Westwood - 2.4Moz Auiv)

The planned program comprises eight holes initially at Paquin (Figure 1) with the intention of increasing confidence in the gold mineralisation model for the top 100m, as well as providing important structural data to test the current structural model for Paquin. The scope of the drilling program remains flexible. Should initial results from the drill core warrant additional investigation, the program may be extended to maximise the value of the information gathered.

FIGURE 1

Olympio's Managing Director, Sean Delaney, commented:

"After a highly successful maiden drill program in 2025, Olympio is excited to recommence drilling at Paquin for 2026. This program will provide further insight to the shallower parts of the Paquin gold system, where the majority of historical drill coverage is from the 1940s. These historical datasets are over 80 years old and are not reliable to incorporate into a 3D model, with outdated survey methods and incomplete sampling intervals. Olympio looks forward to updating investors on the drilling progress over the coming weeks."

Olympio has the option to acquire an 80% interest in the Bousquet Project in Quebec from Bullion Gold Resources for total payment of C$1.25M (cash and shares) and an exploration investment of C$2M. Olympio has made payments of C$0.30M (cash and shares) to date and completed exploration spend of nearly C$1.0M. Bullion will retain a 20% undivided interest (net carried interest) in this project.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information presented in this release has been reviewed and approved by Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo. Mr. Laverdière is a geologist, Chairman of the Board of Bullion Gold, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 on Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources is a junior mining exploration company operating primarily in Quebec, specifically in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions.

For further information, please contact:

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

References :

I ASX Release OLY, Further High-Grade Gold Intersections at Bousquet, 04th August 2025

ii Poulsen, K., 2017 The Larder Lake-Cadillac Break and Its Gold Districts, Economic Geology, v. 19, pp. 133-167

iii NI 43-101 Technical Report, La Ronde Complex, Québec, Canada, 24 March 2023

iv Iamgold Corporation, Table 3: Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, 31 December 2023, retrieved from https://s202.q4cdn.com/468687163/files/doc_news/2024/02/iag-2024-mrmr-estimate.pdf

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283673

Source: Bullion Gold Resources Corporation