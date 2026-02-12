INVISIO AB: INVISIO Year-end Report 2025: Closing 2025 with a record quarterly high

CEO comment "Q4 was our strongest quarter ever, with revenue reaching SEK 684 million (594) and an order intake of SEK 660 million (549). This growth positively impacted the operating margin, which was 32.8 percent (32.8). We see a clear market trend for customers to demand proven system solutions rather than standalone products. Combined with high levels of market activity, this means that INVISIO is set for an attractive growth journey in the coming years."

October-December 2025

Revenue: SEK 684.0m (594.1).

Gross profit: SEK 409.3m (358.8).

Gross margin: 59.8% (60.4).

EBITDA: SEK 240.9m (198.5)

EBITDA margin: 35.2% (35.4)

Operating profit: SEK 224.2m (194.8)

Operating margin: 32.8% (32.8)

Profit for the period: SEK 166.4m (157.7)

Earnings per share: SEK 3.60 (3.46)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 54.8m (22.9)

Order intake: SEK 659.5m (549.3).

Order book: SEK 854.1m (830.8). SEK 816.3m excluding the radio order.*

January-December 2025

Revenue: SEK 1,737.1m (1,806.7). SEK 1,709.6m excluding the radio order.

Gross profit: SEK 1,013.9m (1,007.0). SEK 1,010.8m excluding the radio order.

Gross margin: 58.4% (55.7). 59.1% excluding the radio order.

EBITDA: SEK 377.8m (463.4)

EBITDA margin: 21.8% (25.6)

Operating profit: SEK 308.8m (402.3)

Operating margin: 17.8% (22.3)

Profit for the period: SEK 218.1m (306.4)

Earnings per share: SEK 4.72 (6.72)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 330.9m (157.0)

Order intake: SEK 1,804.7m (1,970.7).

Order book: SEK 854.1m (830.8). SEK 816.3m excluding the radio order.

* Further information is available in the press release published on March 12, 2024.

Key events during the quarter

INVISIO signed a five-year framework agreement with the Dutch Ministry of Defense. The contract, which included a possible two-year extension, was worth up to SEK 365 million.

INVISIO received an order worth SEK 190 million from an existing European customer for our Intercom system and associated Personal system. Deliveries began immediately and are expected to be completed in Q1 2026.

The Irish Defense Services placed an order worth SEK 121 million via a radio supplier. Deliveries began immediately and will be completed in Q1 2026.

INVISIO joined the Large Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm at year-end.

The company implemented changes in group management that included creating a new Strategy & New Growth Initiatives position to strengthen the focus on continued growth.

Key events after the quarter

There were no key events to report after the quarter.

This information is information that INVISIO AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-12 14:00 CET.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO is a global leader in communications technology for professionals in mission-critical environments. INVISIO develops integrated communication systems for defense and public safety professionals. These systems keep teams connected, protected, and effective in high-noise and critical environments. The modular plug-and-play portfolio includes headsets, control units, intercoms, hubs, and software that work together as one scalable system across dismounted, vehicle-based, and command operations. With a deep commitment to innovation and long-term partnerships, INVISIO helps organizations stay prepared for what's next, ensuring our solutions evolve with changing operational demands. Headquartered in Copenhagen, INVISIO operates across Europe, North America, and Asia, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Large Cap). Read more at www.invisio.com.