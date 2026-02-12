ECONOCOM: PRESS RELEASE ON VOTING RIGHTS AND THE DENOMINATOR

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 12 February 2026



PRESS RELEASE ON VOTING RIGHTS AND THE DENOMINATOR

-



Publication pursuant to Article 15, §1st of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the "Law") on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and containing miscellaneous provisions. This publication follows the company's Board of Directors meeting that took place on February 10th, 2026, which decided to cancel 4,287,102 treasury shares.

Econocom Group cancelled 4,287,102 treasury shares leading to a share capital amounting to 23,731,026.74 euros, divided into 162,759,902 shares.

The total number of shares that confers voting rights is 162,759,902.

The total number of existing single voting rights is 102,021,598, the total number of existing double voting rights is 60,738,304, and therefore the total number of existing voting rights is 223,498,206 (the denominator).

On 10 February 2026, Econocom group no longer holds any treasury share.

The company has not included in its articles of association any additional thresholds on top of those required by law.

In accordance with the Law, all press releases relating to share transactions are published in the "Regulated Information" section of Econocom's website.

(https://www.econocom.com/en/investors/regulated-information)





ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.



FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: thomas.bangratz@econocom.com

Financial communication: financial.communication@econocom.com

