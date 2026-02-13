

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini (CGEMY) released earnings for full year that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR1.601 billion, or EUR9.13 per share. This compares with EUR1.671 billion, or EUR9.47 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Capgemini reported adjusted earnings of EUR2.192 billion or EUR12.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to EUR22.465 billion from EUR22.096 billion last year.



Capgemini earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.601 Bln. vs. EUR1.671 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR9.13 vs. EUR9.47 last year. -Revenue: EUR22.465 Bln vs. EUR22.096 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News