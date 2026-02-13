Anzeige
Freitag, 13.02.2026
WKN: 570288 | ISIN: SE0000393860 | Ticker-Symbol: O47
Frankfurt
13.02.26 | 08:02
9,840 Euro
-13,30 % -1,510
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.02.2026 09:00 Uhr
90 Leser
ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen strengthens its organization as part of its transformation

ProfilGruppen is now taking a clear step to reinforce its position in the market. The company is executing an ambitious transformation agenda aimed at strengthening its offering, becoming more customer-driven, and building the organization required for long-term value creation.

As part of this work, the analysis of the customer base is being deepened to prioritise segments with higher value creation, while differentiating the company's offering. The largest business area, Extrusions, is being given new leadership through Hendrik Hasewinkel, who brings significant experience from industrial transformation journeys.

"We will become more focused, faster, and more market-driven. ProfilGruppen has great potential, and we are now taking the necessary steps to realise it," says CEO Kerstin Konradsson.

The transformation aims to increase the return on equity from the current 2 percent to 15 percent. The lower current profitability underlines the need for change and is the reason why the measures are now being intensified.

For more information, please contact:

Kerstin Konradsson, President and CEO
Tel: +46 (0) 474 55441
E-mail: kerstin.konradsson@profilgruppen.se

Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se.

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
