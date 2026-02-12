Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 570288 | ISIN: SE0000393860 | Ticker-Symbol: O47
Frankfurt
13.02.26 | 08:02
9,840 Euro
-13,30 % -1,510
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROFILGRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROFILGRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 19:15 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen AB: A year in line with the previous year

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the report. In case of any discrepancies, the Swedish version shall prevail.

To provide a true and fair view of the results and financial position, ProfilGruppen has introduced alternative income statements and balance sheets. The methodology, within the framework of IFRS, is described in Note 8 and on pages 13-14, and corresponds to an approach that could be applied when preparing an acquisition balance sheet. This gives a significantly different presentation of both the financial performance and financial position. Complete fair alternative income statements and balance sheets are presented on pages 5-6, while the accounting-based statements (in accordance with IFRS) are presented on pages 7-8. The income statements up to and including EBITDA are identical, as is the Group's cash flow (page 9). The Parent Company's financial statements on page 10 are available only in the accounting-based version (in accordance with IFRS).

The income reporting no longer includes a division between operating profit and the result from exposure to metal price risk. This division and the corresponding periodisation of results could not be completed. That work and implementation remain to be carried out. As a consequence, the uncertainty in quarterly profit periodisation is greater than for the full year, and this applies to both reporting approaches.

  • As a consequence of the new methodology, ProfilGruppen has introduced a new financial target: a fair alternative return on equity (after tax) of at least 15%. ProfilGruppen's alternative return on equity (after tax) for 2025 amounted to 2.4% (1.9). For the definition, see Key Performance Indicators on page 15.
  • The new methodology results in earnings per share from continuing operations after tax of SEK 4, compared with SEK 14 according to the accounting records (IFRS), as well as equity per share of SEK 192.9 compared with SEK 94.5 according to the accounting records (IFRS). ProfilGruppen thus has significantly higher values, but lower profitability, than what appears in the accounting records (IFRS).
  • In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues amounted to SEK 520.4 million (579.5) - a temporary dip that is assessed as insignificant. For the full year 2025, revenues amounted to SEK 2,329.8 million (2,271.8) and EBITDA to SEK 237.3 million (252.2).
  • Earnings per share after tax for the full year 2025 (IFRS) amounted to SEK 9.9 (12.7), and return on equity after tax (IFRS) amounted to 15.8% (15.2).
  • The operations started in Poland during the year were discontinued in the fourth quarter. These operations are recognised as discontinued operations, both in the accounting records (IFRS 5) and in the fair alternative reporting, and are therefore not included in the reported continuing operations. The impact on profit after tax for the quarter is SEK -15.4 million (full year -32.1 million).
  • The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2025 financial year (5 SEK per share).
Key ratios
- common for fair alternative result and IFRS		Q4Q1-Q4
2025202420252024
Net turnover520.4579.52 329.82 271.8
EBITDA43.450.6237.3252.2
Fair alternative resultQ4Q1-Q4
2025202420252024
Income after financial items, MSEK-2.74.351.363.5
Net income for the period, MSEK-17.7-1.72.426.8
Net income for the period related to continuing operations, MSEK-2.3-1.734.526.8
Earnings per share, SEK-0.4-0.24.02.8
Earnings per share, kr-2.5-0.2-0.32.8
Cash flow from operating activities, MSEK-0.6-0.52.41.9
Fair alternative financial position2025-12-312024-12-31
Total equity1 427.51 386.3
Alternative key ratios*192.9187.4
Capital turnover2 318.32 275.6
Accounting result (IFRS)Q4Q1-Q4
2025202420252024
Income after financial items, MSEK21.628.6148.6160.8
Net income for the period, MSEK-1.112.278.1100.1
Net income for the period related to continuing operations, MSEK14.312.2110.2100.1
Earnings per share, SEK1.91.714.312.7
Earnings per share, kr-0.21.79.912.7
Cash flow from operating activities, MSEK8.27.415.815.2
Financial position (IFRS)2025-12-312024-12-31
Total equity698.8657.6
Alternative key ratios*94.588.9
Capital turnover1 400.61 357.9

For more information, please contact:

Kerstin Konradsson, President and CEO
Tel: +46 (0) 474 55441
E-mail: kerstin.konradsson@profilgruppen.se

Erik Johansson, CFO
Tel: +46 (0) 474 55425
E-mail: erik.johansson@profilgruppen.se

Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

This information is information that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-12 19:15 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.