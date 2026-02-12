ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen AB: A year in line with the previous year

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the report. In case of any discrepancies, the Swedish version shall prevail.



To provide a true and fair view of the results and financial position, ProfilGruppen has introduced alternative income statements and balance sheets. The methodology, within the framework of IFRS, is described in Note 8 and on pages 13-14, and corresponds to an approach that could be applied when preparing an acquisition balance sheet. This gives a significantly different presentation of both the financial performance and financial position. Complete fair alternative income statements and balance sheets are presented on pages 5-6, while the accounting-based statements (in accordance with IFRS) are presented on pages 7-8. The income statements up to and including EBITDA are identical, as is the Group's cash flow (page 9). The Parent Company's financial statements on page 10 are available only in the accounting-based version (in accordance with IFRS).



The income reporting no longer includes a division between operating profit and the result from exposure to metal price risk. This division and the corresponding periodisation of results could not be completed. That work and implementation remain to be carried out. As a consequence, the uncertainty in quarterly profit periodisation is greater than for the full year, and this applies to both reporting approaches.



As a consequence of the new methodology, ProfilGruppen has introduced a new financial target: a fair alternative return on equity (after tax) of at least 15%. ProfilGruppen's alternative return on equity (after tax) for 2025 amounted to 2.4% (1.9). For the definition, see Key Performance Indicators on page 15.

The new methodology results in earnings per share from continuing operations after tax of SEK 4, compared with SEK 14 according to the accounting records (IFRS), as well as equity per share of SEK 192.9 compared with SEK 94.5 according to the accounting records (IFRS). ProfilGruppen thus has significantly higher values, but lower profitability, than what appears in the accounting records (IFRS).

In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenues amounted to SEK 520.4 million (579.5) - a temporary dip that is assessed as insignificant. For the full year 2025, revenues amounted to SEK 2,329.8 million (2,271.8) and EBITDA to SEK 237.3 million (252.2).

Earnings per share after tax for the full year 2025 (IFRS) amounted to SEK 9.9 (12.7), and return on equity after tax (IFRS) amounted to 15.8% (15.2).

The operations started in Poland during the year were discontinued in the fourth quarter. These operations are recognised as discontinued operations, both in the accounting records (IFRS 5) and in the fair alternative reporting, and are therefore not included in the reported continuing operations. The impact on profit after tax for the quarter is SEK -15.4 million (full year -32.1 million).

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2025 financial year (5 SEK per share).

Key ratios

- common for fair alternative result and IFRS Q4 Q1-Q4 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net turnover 520.4 579.5 2 329.8 2 271.8 EBITDA 43.4 50.6 237.3 252.2 Fair alternative result Q4 Q1-Q4 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income after financial items, MSEK -2.7 4.3 51.3 63.5 Net income for the period, MSEK -17.7 -1.7 2.4 26.8 Net income for the period related to continuing operations, MSEK -2.3 -1.7 34.5 26.8 Earnings per share, SEK -0.4 -0.2 4.0 2.8 Earnings per share, kr -2.5 -0.2 -0.3 2.8 Cash flow from operating activities, MSEK -0.6 -0.5 2.4 1.9 Fair alternative financial position 2025-12-31 2024-12-31 Total equity 1 427.5 1 386.3 Alternative key ratios* 192.9 187.4 Capital turnover 2 318.3 2 275.6



Accounting result (IFRS) Q4 Q1-Q4 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income after financial items, MSEK 21.6 28.6 148.6 160.8 Net income for the period, MSEK -1.1 12.2 78.1 100.1 Net income for the period related to continuing operations, MSEK 14.3 12.2 110.2 100.1 Earnings per share, SEK 1.9 1.7 14.3 12.7 Earnings per share, kr -0.2 1.7 9.9 12.7 Cash flow from operating activities, MSEK 8.2 7.4 15.8 15.2 Financial position (IFRS) 2025-12-31 2024-12-31 Total equity 698.8 657.6 Alternative key ratios* 94.5 88.9 Capital turnover 1 400.6 1 357.9

For more information, please contact:

Kerstin Konradsson, President and CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 474 55441

E-mail: kerstin.konradsson@profilgruppen.se



Erik Johansson, CFO

Tel: +46 (0) 474 55425

E-mail: erik.johansson@profilgruppen.se

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

This information is information that ProfilGruppen AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-12 19:15 CET.