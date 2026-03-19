ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen AB: New CFO of ProfilGruppen

ProfilGruppen has appointed Heléne Stenström as interim CFO starting 23 March 2025. Heléne brings experience from publicly listed industrial companies and complex transformation journeys. She most recently completed an assignment with Luna Group.

For more information, please contact:

Kerstin Konradsson, President and CEO

Tel: +46 (0) 474 55441

E-mail: kerstin.konradsson@profilgruppen.se



Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se.

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.