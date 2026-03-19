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WKN: 570288 | ISIN: SE0000393860 | Ticker-Symbol: O47
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 08:01
8,340 Euro
-0,24 % -0,020
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROFILGRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROFILGRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 13:00 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProfilGruppen AB: ProfilGruppen AB: New CFO of ProfilGruppen

ProfilGruppen has appointed Heléne Stenström as interim CFO starting 23 March 2025. Heléne brings experience from publicly listed industrial companies and complex transformation journeys. She most recently completed an assignment with Luna Group.

For more information, please contact:

Kerstin Konradsson, President and CEO
Tel: +46 (0) 474 55441
E-mail: kerstin.konradsson@profilgruppen.se

Current information and photographs for free publication are available at www.profilgruppen.se.

ProfilGruppen AB in Åseda is a supplier of turnkey customised aluminium components and extrusions. Our vision is that we will be the preferred provider of innovative solutions for aluminium extrusions in northern Europe.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.