Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2026) - Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQB: NFLDF) (FSE: 634) ("The Company") is pleased to announce a corporate rebrand, including a name change to Epic Gold Corp. ("Epic Gold" or the "Company").

Epic Gold marks the next phase for the Company under the leadership of Rod Husband, President & CEO, with a focused strategy to unlock the underexplored potential of its Canadian gold assets.

Effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, The Company's common shares will begin trading under the new trading symbol "EPG". The Company's new CUSIP and ISIN numbers are 29391A103 and CA29391A030, respectively. The Company's common shares remain eligible for electronic clearing and settlement, and there is no change to the Company's share capital as a result of the name and symbol change.

The Company's new website www.epicgoldcorp.com, will launch concurrently with the name change. Visitors to the Company's current website and emails sent to existing Company email addresses will be automatically redirected.

Rod Husband, President & CEO, commented:

"Epic Gold marks a new chapter for the Company as we focus on advancing our Canadian gold portfolio through disciplined exploration, the pursuit of new discoveries across our Québec and Ontario project base and ultimately resource growth."

About Epic Gold Corp. (Formerly Exploits Discovery Corp.)

Epic Gold Corp. (Formerly Exploits Discovery Corp.) is a well-funded gold exploration company anchored historical gold resources across its four projects (see news releases May 13, 2025, June 3, 2025, October 8, 2025, December 16, 2025). Exploits provides a combination of a proven management team; a strong cash position (~$15M in cash and equivalents); Tier-1 jurisdiction exposure; and multiple potential discovery and transaction-driven catalysts.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283939

Source: Exploits Discovery Corp.