Highland Heights, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2026) - Prysmian, a world leader in energy and data wire and cabling solutions, will showcase its latest innovations in mining technology at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention and Exhibition, March 1-4, 2026 in Toronto.

Prysmian will highlight its global portfolio of mining solutions, engineered to meet the specialized demands and harsh operating conditions of both surface and underground mining environments.

"Our debut at PDAC underscores our role as a product solutions leader for the mining industry," said Jacoby Steele, Product Manager, Crane, Mining, and Irrigation for Prysmian North America. "Our solutions are designed to support OEMs, contractors, installers, and mining companies, and we're excited to partner with industry leaders across the globe to meet their most demanding challenges and bring new innovations to support their growth."

These core Prysmian mining solutions will be shown at PDAC booth #8221N:

Anaconada Mining Cables, the industry standard for toughness, flexibility and exceptional durability. Designed to withstand the most demanding conditions in challenging mining applications, Anaconda is recognized as the world's leading extra-heavy-duty mining-grade cable and backed by a full range of listings and certifications from HSHA and the Canadian Standards Association.

AIRGUARD Mine Power Feeder and XP Fiber Optic Cables combine world-class mechanical protection, chemical protection, and user friendliness into a family of robust industrial cables.

BostrigTM Type P Power Cables are designed for power, control, signal, and instrumentation applications for drilling rigs, marine vessels, and offshore facilities. They offer excellent resistance to oil, abrasion, moisture, vibration, sunlight, and ester-based mud.

ezLINK Mining Cables are engineered to deliver flame-rated network solutions for mines, mine shafts, and other applications that require high tensile strength and crush resistance. This design incorporates Prysmian's proven loose-tube construction along with enhanced features, resulting in a robust cable solution for specialized environments.

Protolon and Protomont LV + MV flexible reeling, trailing, and chain cables provide a wide range of optimized constructions for semi-flexible use in opencast mining and tunnelling applications.

TECK and VertiTECK Armored and Control Cables are meticulously assembled and tested for safe use in all hazardous locations with certified HL cable glands as per the Canadian Electrical Code. These safer solutions are also a cost-effective alternative to conduit installation-a smart overall investment.

PDAC attendees can learn more about Prysmian's mining technology and innovative cabling solutions by visiting Booth #8221N during the conference. For more information, visit na.prysmian.com.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 29 plant locations and nearly 8,000 associates with net sales of $8 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with over 33,000 employees, 107 plants, and 27 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2024, global sales exceeded €17 billion.

