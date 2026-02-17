Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2026) - Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: CRIT) ("Supreme" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "LIFE Offering") financing of up to 14,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") as previously announced in its press release dated February 6, 2026 (the "Initial Press Release") and upsized on February 6, 2026 as announced by the Company. Any words capitalized but undefined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to such capitalized term in the Initial Press Release.

The second and final tranche closing of the LIFE Offering consisted of the issuance of an aggregate of 1,730,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the second tranche of the LIFE Offering.

The LIFE Offering resulted in the issuance of a total of 11,410,000 Units and a raise of gross aggregated proceeds to the Company of $1,141,000. The LIFE Offering was oversubscribed from the originally announced maximum of 10,000,000 Units at a rate of 114.1%.

The Company relied on the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in connection with the distribution of all 1,730,000 free trading Common Shares under this final tranche of the LIFE Offering for proceeds of $173,000. The Company paid $2,130 in finder's fees and issued 23,100 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") in connection with this tranche of the LIFE Offering. The Finder's Warrants entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Common Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the second tranche of the LIFE Offering.

Closing of the LIFE Offering was conditionally approved by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and the securities issued under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a four-month and one-day statutory hold period.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the LIFE Offering, as more specifically described in the Offering Document and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

Supreme is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation actively exploring and investigating multiple opportunities in lithium, copper, silver, and precious metals. The Company adheres to strategic guidelines that prioritize regions conducive to mining, supported by favorable government regulations and existing infrastructure.

Additional information about Supreme Critical Metals is available on the Company's website at www.supremecriticalmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

