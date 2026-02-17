

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion Plc. (ALLE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $147.5 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $144.1 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Allegion Plc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.3 million or $1.94 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $1.033 billion from $945.6 million last year.



Allegion Plc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $147.5 Mln. vs. $144.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue: $1.033 Bln vs. $945.6 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News