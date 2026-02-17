Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Announces Be Water Coming Soon to Amazon

MARION, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, announced that Be Water will soon be available on Amazon, expanding national access to its American artesian spring water.

With its expansion onto Amazon, the Company aims to provide consumers nationwide access to naturally mineralized American spring water positioned between high-end imported and mass-market bottled water offerings.

As consumers increasingly look beyond labels and toward origin transparency, Be Water enters Amazon with a fundamentally different approach to bottled water: beginning underground, not in a processing facility.

Be Water is drawn from a deep artesian aquifer formed nearly 500 million years ago beneath North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains. The water rises naturally under artesian pressure and is filtered slowly through layers of ancient bedrock before reaching the surface. This geological filtration process defines the water's balance and character long before bottling occurs.

Because the water is formed naturally, the Company focuses less on reconstruction and more on source protection.

"Many bottled waters are engineered after collection," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "Be Water is shaped underground. Our responsibility is stewardship - withdrawing only what the aquifer naturally replaces so the source remains viable long into the future."

As the water travels through dense bedrock, it absorbs naturally occurring minerals including calcium, magnesium, and silica, contributing to its smooth taste and natural alkalinity. Once at the surface, Be Water undergoes gentle filtration and ozone treatment to ensure purity - with nothing added and nothing stripped away.

Unlike much of the bottled water category - where products may rely on municipal sources or extensive post-processing - Be Water emphasizes long-term aquifer balance and responsible source management.

What Defines Be Water

• American spring water sourced from artesian aquifer formations

• Naturally filtered through ancient bedrock

• Naturally occurring minerals - calcium, magnesium, and silica

• No added minerals and no stripping of inherent character

• Bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina

• Durable 22-gram BPA-free packaging

• Premium positioning with accessible pricing

Be Water is currently available through select national retailers, including select Walmart locations, Walmart.com, and Camping World, and will be available soon on OneLavi and Amazon, with continued national expansion underway.

The Company believes that expanding into major digital marketplaces enhances national scalability while reinforcing its position between luxury imported and mass-market bottled water brands.

About Be Water

Be Water is an American artesian spring water brand bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina. Its artesian source is gently filtered and ozone-treated to ensure purity while preserving its inherent character - with nothing added and nothing stripped away. Nature - not machines - defines its purity and balance.

Be Water reflects American craftsmanship, transparency, and responsible aquifer stewardship while bridging the gap between imported premium waters and everyday bottled water products.

In addition to its flagship brand, the Greene Concepts bottling facility provides private-label and co-packing services for select beverage partners.

