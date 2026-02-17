Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") announces that further to its news release dated February 6, 2026, the Company has received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for, and is proceeding with, a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share ("Post-Consolidation Shares") for every ten pre-consolidation common shares ("Pre-Consolidation Shares").

The Consolidation was approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on February 4, 2026.

The Post-Consolidation Shares will commence trading on the TSXV at the market open on February 20, 2026 (the "Effective Date"), under the existing symbol "BBB".

The new CUSIP will be 11120Q708 and the new ISIN number will be CA11120Q7084. There will be no name change in association with the Consolidation.

Following the share consolidation, Brixton will have approximately 71,323,542 common shares issued and outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional interest in shares resulting from the Consolidation that is less than 0.5 of a common share will be rounded down to the nearest whole share and any fractional interest in common shares resulting from the Consolidation that is 0.5, or greater, of a common share will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

The Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company ("TSX Trust"), will mail a letter of transmittal to registered shareholders of the Company providing instructions on exchanging Pre-Consolidation Share certificates for Post-Consolidation Share certificates or Direct Registration System (DRS) advices. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their letter of transmittal, to TSX Trust in accordance with the instructions in the letter of transmittal.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis and HudBay silver Projects in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.