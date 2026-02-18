

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - IMCD N.V. (IMCD.AS) released a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR217.58 million, or EUR3.68 per share. This compares with EUR278.24 million, or EUR4.86 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to EUR4.779 billion from EUR4.728 billion last year.



IMCD N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



