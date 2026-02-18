

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - AI giant NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) on Tuesday announced a multiyear, multigenerational strategic partnership with social-media business leader Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) that would see large-scale deployment of NVIDIA CPUs, networking and millions of NVIDIA Blackwell and Rubin GPUs.



'No one deploys AI at Meta's scale - integrating frontier research with industrial-scale infrastructure to power the world's largest personalization and recommendation systems for billions of users,' said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.



'We're excited to expand our partnership with NVIDIA to build leading-edge clusters using their Vera Rubin platform to deliver personal superintelligence to everyone in the world,' said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta.



Financial details of the transaction spanning on-premises, cloud and AI infrastructure have however not been disclosed.



According to the deal, Meta and NVIDIA would continue to partner on deploying NVIDIA CPUs for Meta's data center production applications aiming at a significant boost in performance-per-watt.



Meta would also deploy NVIDIA's GB300-based systems to create a unified architecture that spans on-premises data centers and NVIDIA Cloud Partner deployments in order to simplify operations and maximize performance and scalability.



Meta has adopted NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform across its infrastructure footprint to provide AI-scale networking.



Meta has also adopted NVIDIA Confidential Computing for WhatsApp private processing that would enable AI capabilities as well as protect user privacy.



Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) were trading 1.2 percent higher in overnight trading.



