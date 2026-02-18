Anzeige
WKN: 862485 | ISIN: US0326541051 | Ticker-Symbol: ANL
Tradegate
18.02.26 | 16:43
290,00 Euro
+1,65 % +4,70
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANALOG DEVICES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
290,90292,2016:45
290,45292,3516:45
PR Newswire
18.02.2026 13:01 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Analog Devices, Inc.: Analog Devices Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • Revenue of $3.16 billion, with year-over-year growth across all end markets, led by Industrial and Communications
  • Operating cash flow of $5.1 billion and free cash flow of $4.6 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis or 43% and 39% of revenue, respectively
  • Returned $1.0 billion to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases in the first quarter
  • Raised quarterly dividend 11% to $1.10, marking twenty-two consecutive years of increases

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a global semiconductor leader, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter 2026, which ended January 31, 2026.

"ADI's robust first quarter built upon the strong position and momentum with which we entered the year," said Vincent Roche, CEO and Chair. "Our success continues to be the result of relentless innovation to solve our customers toughest problems and deliver enduring business impact. Our investments in R&D and the customer experience from design to delivery continue to position us to create outstanding value for shareholders and customers alike."

"During our first quarter, bookings growth continued, driven by broad strength in Industrial and record orders for our Data Center segment. While the macro and geopolitical backdrop remains challenging, our revenue outlook for the second quarter reflects a new high watermark for ADI, underscoring our strong execution against cyclical and secular growth tailwinds," said Richard Puccio, CFO.

Performance for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026






Results Summary (1)






(in millions, except per-share amounts and percentages)













Three Months Ended


Jan. 31, 2026


Feb. 1, 2025


Change

Revenue

$ 3,160


$ 2,423


30 %

Gross margin

$ 2,045


$ 1,430


43 %

Gross margin percentage

64.7 %


59.0 %


570 bps

Operating income

$ 997


$ 491


103 %

Operating margin

31.5 %


20.3 %


1,120 bps

Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.69


$ 0.78


117 %







Adjusted Results (2)






Adjusted gross margin

$ 2,250


$ 1,668


35 %

Adjusted gross margin percentage

71.2 %


68.8 %


240 bps

Adjusted operating income

$ 1,438


$ 981


47 %

Adjusted operating margin

45.5 %


40.5 %


500 bps

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 2.46


$ 1.63


51 %










Three Months
Ended


Trailing Twelve
Months

Cash Generation



Jan. 31, 2026


Jan. 31, 2026

Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 1,369


$ 5,054

% of revenue



43 %


43 %

Capital expenditures



$ (109)


$ (494)

Free cash flow(2)



$ 1,259


$ 4,560

% of revenue



40 %


39 %










Three Months
Ended


Trailing Twelve
Months

Cash Return



Jan. 31, 2026


Jan. 31, 2026

Dividend paid



$ (484)


$ (1,952)

Stock repurchases



(516)


(2,521)

Total cash returned



$ (1,000)


$ (4,473)







(1) The sum and/or computation of the individual amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

(2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this press release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Outlook for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, we are forecasting revenue of $3.5 billion, +/- $100 million. At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 36.4%, +/-150 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 47.5%, +/-100 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $2.19, +/-$0.15, and adjusted EPS to be $2.88, +/-$0.15.

Our second quarter fiscal 2026 outlook is based on current expectations and actual results may differ materially as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed at the end of this release. The statements about our second quarter fiscal 2026 outlook supersede all prior statements regarding our business outlook set forth in prior ADI news releases, and ADI disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

The adjusted results and adjusted anticipated results above are financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release. See also the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section for additional information.

Dividend Payment

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 17, 2026 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2026.

Conference Call Scheduled for Today, Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 10:00 am ET

ADI will host a conference call to discuss our first quarter fiscal 2026 results and short-term outlook today, beginning at 10:00 am ET. Investors may join via webcast, accessible at investor.analog.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternative to, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures presented by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These non-GAAP measures have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company's financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company's use of non-GAAP measures, and the underlying methodology when including or excluding certain items, is not necessarily an indication of the results of operations that may be expected in the future, or that the Company will not, in fact, record such items in future periods. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Management uses non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's operating performance from continuing operations against past periods and to budget and allocate resources in future periods. These non-GAAP measures also assist management in evaluating the Company's core business and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures as primary performance measurements when communicating with analysts and investors regarding the Company's earnings results and outlook and believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors because it provides investors with the operating results that management uses to manage the Company and enables investors and analysts to evaluate the Company's core business. Management also believes that free cash flow, a non-GAAP liquidity measure, is useful both internally and to investors because it is indicative of the Company's ability to pay dividends, purchase common stock, make investments and fund acquisitions and, in the absence of refinancings, to repay its debt obligations.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by ADI in this release include: adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating expenses percentage, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted nonoperating expense (income), adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow, and free cash flow revenue percentage.

Adjusted gross margin is defined as gross margin, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, which are described further below. Adjusted gross margin percentage represents adjusted gross margin divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below. Adjusted operating expenses percentage represents adjusted operating expenses divided by revenue.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below. Adjusted operating margin represents adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

Adjusted nonoperating expense (income) is defined as nonoperating expense (income), determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: certain acquisition related expenses1, which is described further below.

Adjusted income before income taxes is defined as income before income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1 and special charges, net2, which are described further below.

Adjusted provision for income taxes is defined as provision for income taxes, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding tax related items3, which are described further below. Adjusted tax rate represents adjusted provision for income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as diluted EPS, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding: acquisition related expenses1, special charges, net2, and tax related items3, which are described further below.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, less additions to property, plant and equipment, net. Free cash flow revenue percentage represents free cash flow divided by revenue.

1Acquisition Related Expenses: Expenses incurred as a result of current and prior period acquisitions and primarily include expenses associated with the fair value adjustments to debt, property, plant and equipment and amortization of acquisition related intangibles, which include acquired intangibles such as purchased technology and customer relationships. We excluded these costs from our non-GAAP measures because they relate to specific transactions and are not reflective of our ongoing financial performance.

2Special Charges, Net: Expenses, net, incurred in connection with facility closures, consolidation of manufacturing facilities, severance, other accelerated stock-based compensation expense and other cost reduction efforts or reorganizational initiatives. We excluded these expenses from our non-GAAP measures because apart from ongoing expense savings as a result of such items, these expenses have no direct correlation to the operation of our business in the future.

3Tax Related Items: Income tax effect of the non-GAAP items discussed above. We excluded the income tax effect of these tax related items from our non-GAAP measures because they are not associated with the tax expense on our current operating results.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, AI, and software technologies into solutions that combat climate change, reliably connect humans and the world, and help drive advancements in automation and robotics, mobility, healthcare, energy and data centers. With revenue of more than $11 billion in FY25, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, our statements regarding future financial performance; impacts related to tariffs and other trade restrictions; economic uncertainty; macroeconomic, geopolitical, demand and other market conditions, business cycles, and supply chains; our capital allocation strategy, including future dividends, share repurchases, capital expenditures, investments, and free cash flow returns; expected revenue, operating margin, nonoperating expenses, tax rate, earnings per share, and other financial results; expected market and technology trends and acceleration of those trends; market size, market share gains, market position, and growth opportunities; expected product solutions, offerings, technologies, capabilities, and applications; the value and importance of, and other benefits related to, our product solutions, offerings, and technologies to our customers; and other future events. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: economic, political, legal and regulatory uncertainty or conflicts; recently announced and future tariffs and other trade restrictions; changes in export classifications, import and export regulations or duties and tariffs; changes in demand for semiconductor products; performance of independent distributors; manufacturing delays, product and raw materials availability and supply chain disruptions; products that may be diverted from our authorized distribution channels; our development of technologies and research and development investments; our ability to compete successfully in the markets in which we operate; our future liquidity, capital needs and capital expenditures; our ability to recruit and retain key personnel; risks related to acquisitions or other strategic transactions; security breaches or other cyber incidents; risks related to the use of artificial intelligence in our business operations, products, and services; adverse results in litigation matters; reputational damage; changes in our estimates of our expected tax rates based on current tax law; risks related to our indebtedness; the discretion of our Board of Directors to declare dividends and our ability to pay dividends in the future; factors impacting our ability to repurchase shares; and uncertainty as to the long-term value of our common stock. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Analog Devices and the Analog Devices logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Analog Devices, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


Jan. 31, 2026


Feb. 1, 2025

Revenue

$ 3,160,263


$ 2,423,174

Cost of sales

1,115,287


992,871

Gross margin

2,044,976


1,430,303

Operating expenses:




Research and development

467,400


402,892

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

345,253


284,796

Amortization of intangibles

187,315


187,415

Special charges, net

47,982


63,887

Total operating expenses

1,047,950


938,990

Operating income

997,026


491,313

Nonoperating expense (income):




Interest expense

86,345


75,264

Interest income

(32,257)


(23,487)

Other, net

(2,933)


3,960

Total nonoperating expense (income)

51,155


55,737

Income before income taxes

945,871


435,576

Provision for income taxes

115,045


44,260

Net income

$ 830,826


$ 391,316





Shares used to compute earnings per common share - basic

488,874


496,116

Shares used to compute earnings per common share - diluted

491,656


498,668





Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.70


$ 0.79

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.69


$ 0.78

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Jan. 31, 2026


Nov. 1, 2025

ASSETS




Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,905,860


$ 2,499,406

Short-term investments

1,142,987


1,152,915

Accounts receivable

1,360,184


1,436,075

Inventories

1,767,104


1,656,323

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

426,391


363,342

Total current assets

7,602,526


7,108,061

Non-current Assets




Net property, plant and equipment

3,248,983


3,315,696

Goodwill

26,945,180


26,945,180

Intangible assets, net

7,629,200


8,013,815

Deferred tax assets

1,759,646


1,867,102

Other assets

805,655


742,858

Total non-current assets

40,388,664


40,884,651

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 47,991,190


$ 47,992,712

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current Liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 549,058


$ 543,760

Income taxes payable

755,829


610,370

Debt, current

898,900


-

Commercial paper notes

543,042


446,639

Accrued liabilities

1,583,794


1,645,032

Total current liabilities

4,330,623


3,245,801

Non-current Liabilities




Long-term debt

7,240,279


8,145,066

Deferred income taxes

1,995,833


2,163,281

Income taxes payable

103,644


100,963

Other non-current liabilities

533,552


521,846

Total non-current liabilities

9,873,308


10,931,156

Shareholders' Equity




Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 471,934 shares authorized, none outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.16 2/3 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 488,204,157 shares
outstanding (489,654,097 on November 1, 2025)

81,369


81,611

Capital in excess of par value

22,968,224


23,349,185

Retained earnings

10,886,107


10,539,541

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(148,441)


(154,582)

Total shareholders' equity

33,787,259


33,815,755

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 47,991,190


$ 47,992,712

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended


Jan. 31, 2026


Feb. 1, 2025

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ 830,826


$ 391,316

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:




Depreciation

105,886


98,447

Amortization of intangibles

384,615


417,156

Stock-based compensation expense

85,675


77,574

Deferred income taxes

(60,661)


(59,454)

Other

13,425


(799)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

8,749


202,569

Total adjustments

537,689


735,493

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,368,515


1,126,809

Cash flows from investing activities:




Maturities of short-term available-for-sale investments

9,992


-

Additions to property, plant and equipment, net

(109,313)


(148,978)

Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-


(45,652)

Other

(7,708)


329

Net cash used for investing activities

(107,029)


(194,301)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from commercial paper notes

3,046,825


1,969,276

Payments of commercial paper notes

(2,950,422)


(1,968,611)

Repurchase of common stock

(516,499)


(160,368)

Dividend payments to shareholders

(484,260)


(456,338)

Proceeds from employee stock plans

49,621


41,747

Other

(297)


438

Net cash used for financing activities

(855,032)


(573,856)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

406,454


358,652

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,499,406


1,991,342

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 2,905,860


$ 2,349,994

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
REVENUE TRENDS BY END MARKET
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

The categorization of revenue by end market is determined using a variety of data points including the technical characteristics of the product, the "sold to" customer information, the "ship to" customer information and the end customer product or application into which our product will be incorporated. The assignment of products to end markets may change over time. When this occurs, we reclassify revenue by end market for prior periods. Such reclassifications typically do not materially change the sizing of, or the underlying trends of results within, each end market.


Three Months Ended


January 31, 2026


February 1, 2025


Revenue


% of Revenue 1


Y/Y%


Revenue


% of Revenue 1

Industrial

$ 1,489,256


47 %


38 %


$ 1,080,650


45 %

Automotive

794,402


25 %


8 %


735,646


30 %

Communications

476,797


15 %


63 %


292,186


12 %

Consumer

399,808


13 %


27 %


314,692


13 %

Total revenue

$ 3,160,263


100 %


30 %


$ 2,423,174


100 %











1) The sum of the individual percentages may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended


Jan. 31, 2026


Feb. 1, 2025

Gross margin

$ 2,044,976


$ 1,430,303

Gross margin percentage

64.7 %


59.0 %

Acquisition related expenses

204,748


237,832

Adjusted gross margin

$ 2,249,724


$ 1,668,135

Adjusted gross margin percentage

71.2 %


68.8 %





Operating expenses

$ 1,047,950


$ 938,990

Percent of revenue

33.2 %


38.8 %

Acquisition related expenses

(187,913)


(188,015)

Special charges, net

(47,982)


(63,887)

Adjusted operating expenses

$ 812,055


$ 687,088

Adjusted operating expenses percentage

25.7 %


28.4 %





Operating income

$ 997,026


$ 491,313

Operating margin

31.5 %


20.3 %

Acquisition related expenses

392,661


425,847

Special charges, net

47,982


63,887

Adjusted operating income

$ 1,437,669


$ 981,047

Adjusted operating margin

45.5 %


40.5 %





Nonoperating expense (income)

$ 51,155


$ 55,737

Acquisition related expenses

2,150


2,150

Adjusted nonoperating expense (income)

$ 53,305


$ 57,887





Income before income taxes

$ 945,871


$ 435,576

Acquisition related expenses

390,511


423,697

Special charges, net

47,982


63,887

Adjusted income before income taxes

$ 1,384,364


$ 923,160





Provision for income taxes

$ 115,045


$ 44,260

Effective income tax rate

12.2 %


10.2 %

Tax related items

60,449


65,062

Adjusted provision for income taxes

$ 175,494


$ 109,322

Adjusted tax rate

12.7 %


11.8 %





Diluted EPS

$ 1.69


$ 0.78

Acquisition related expenses

0.79


0.85

Special charges, net

0.10


0.13

Tax related items

(0.12)


(0.13)

Adjusted diluted EPS*

$ 2.46


$ 1.63


* The sum of the individual per share amounts may not equal the total due to rounding.

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)



Trailing
Twelve
Months


Three Months Ended


Jan. 31, 2026


Jan. 31, 2026


Nov. 1, 2025


Aug. 2, 2025


May 3, 2025

Revenue

$ 11,756,796


$ 3,160,263


$ 3,076,117


$ 2,880,348


$ 2,640,068

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 5,053,908


$ 1,368,515


$ 1,700,810


$ 1,165,105


$ 819,478

% of Revenue

43 %


43 %


55 %


40 %


31 %

Capital expenditures

$ (493,887)


$ (109,313)


$ (215,153)


$ (79,153)


$ (90,268)

Free cash flow

$ 4,560,021


$ 1,259,202


$ 1,485,657


$ 1,085,952


$ 729,210

% of Revenue

39 %


40 %


48 %


38 %


28 %

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ending May 2, 2026


Reported


Adjusted

Revenue

$3.5 Billion


$3.5 Billion


(+/- $100 Million)


(+/- $100 Million)

Operating margin

36.4 %


47.5 %(1)


(+/-150 bps)


(+/-100 bps)

Tax rate

11% - 13%


11% - 13% (2)

Earnings per share

$2.19


$2.88 (3)


(+/- $0.15)


(+/- $0.15)


(1) Includes $391 million of adjustments related to acquisition related expenses as previously defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Information section of this press release.

(2) Includes $51 million of tax effects associated with the adjustment for acquisition related expenses noted above.

(3) Includes $0.69 of adjustments related to the net impact of acquisition related expenses and the tax effects on those items.

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Ambrosi
Senior Director, Investor Relations
Analog Devices, Inc.
781-461-3282
[email protected]

SOURCE Analog Devices, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
