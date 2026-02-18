Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Great Pacific Gold Corp. (TSXV: GPAC) (OTCQX: GPGCF) (FSE: V3H) ("Great Pacific Gold," "GPAC," or the "Company") announces results and updates from its flagship Wild Dog Project ("Wild Dog" or the "Project"), located on the island of New Britain, East New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea ("PNG").

Diamond drilling at the Sinivit epithermal gold-copper target has been ongoing since May 2025, with recent drilling focused on testing the down-plunge extension of the Northern Sulphide high-grade shoot.

Key Highlights:

Sinivit Target - Northern Sulphide Shoot highlighted by intercepts (Table 1 and 2): WDG 15: 13.5m @ 8.08 g/t AuEq from 210.22 m (7.41 g/t Au, 0.31% Cu, 16.37 g/t Ag); WDG 08: 8.4 m @ 50.12 g/t AuEq from 154.0 m (46.46 g/t Au, 1.90% Cu, 59.63 g/t Ag); WDG 14: 9.5 m @ 13.72 g/t AuEq from 200.77 m (12.61 g/t Au, 0.59% Cu, 16.36 g/t Ag), and WDG 09: 5.0 m @ 4.93 g/t AuEq from 169.0 m (4.49 g/t Au, 0.22% Cu, 7.98 g/t Ag).



WDG-16 and WDG-17 intercepted the main Wild Dog structure below the high-grade shoot (Figure 1 cross-sections). Both holes encountered a strong degree of faulting and argillic alteration with minor zones of silicification. These faults have likely broken up the main zone of silicification hosting the mineralization.

WDG-18 intercepted the Wild Dog Structure at Sinivit target, northern depth extension with assay results pending. While awaiting results, rig temporarily moved to Kavasuki Target.

First hole KVH001 has reached ~100m depth (Figure 2), intersecting a breccia-dominant, silica-flooded vein system characterized by multi-phase quartz veining, strong brittle fracturing and zones of well-developed sulphide mineralization including pyrite and chalcopyrite. Geological features are consistent with a robust, structurally controlled hydrothermal system.

Second diamond drill rig has arrived in the Port of Rabaul, approximately 50km from the Wild Dog Project site and is being mobilized to site for drilling starting at the Kasie Ridge target.

"The Northern Sulphide Shoot is developing to be approximately 150 metres in vertical extent and approximately 500m in strike length to date, with the system remaining open at depth to the north. Hole 18 will be critical to refining our understanding of the plunge of the system. As a result, we have elected to await assay results and a fully updated model of the Northern Sulphide Shoot prior to drilling the next hole. In the meantime, we are encouraged by the first drill core from the Kavasuki target. Based on prior shallow drilling, we are targeting two high-grade ore shoots at Kavasuki, and the first hole has intersected a strongly mineralized, breccia-dominant quartz vein system with well-developed sulphide mineralization.

Rig 2 is currently mobilizing to Kasie Ridge, which is located at the northern end of the Wild Dog Structural Corridor and has the potential for a large-scale high-sulphidation epithermal target beneath an advanced argillic lithocap extending approximately 1.5 to 2.0 kilometres in strike length and several hundred metres in width," stated Greg McCunn, CEO. "Kasie Ridge represents a potentially significant discovery opportunity approximately 4.5 km north of Sinivit."

Figure 1: Northern Sulphide Shoot cross-sections looking north, illustrating the position of WDG-16 and WDG-17, which intercepted the main structure, but below the high-grade shoot. WDG-18 has intersected the main Wild Dog structure approximately 75 metres below WDG-09. Assay results are pending. Intervals shown represent downhole lengths.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/284294_grtpcfcfig1.jpg

Figure 2: Kavasuki target long-section looking west with location of KVH-01 highlighted and g/t-m contour intervals from historical shallow drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/284294_c9e1db182428cbd9_004full.jpg

Drilling at Kavasuki (KVH-01) has intersected a broad, vertically extensive zone of strongly silica-altered volcanic host rocks from approximately 40m downhole to the current depth of 100m. The planned end of hole depth is 150m. The core displays pervasive silicification, multi-phase quartz veining with grey quartz overprinting earlier milky quartz, and well-developed brittle fracturing consistent with a structurally controlled hydrothermal system.

Several intervals comprise hydrothermal breccia with angular clasts supported in a quartz matrix and localized zones of strong sulphide development, including pyrite and chalcopyrite along quartz domains and fracture margins. The geological features observed to date are highly encouraging and consistent with an active mineralized system at Kavasuki.

Figure 3: Kavasuki KVH-01 drill core (50.67-61.00m downhole) showing pervasive silica alteration and well-developed hydrothermal brecciation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11018/284294_c9e1db182428cbd9_005full.jpg

Complete Wild Dog Drilling Results

Since commencing in May 2025, GPAC has completed 18 drill holes at Sinivit with Kavasuki drilling (KVH-01) now in progress. Details of the drilling are shown in Table 1, with key assay results received to date shown in Table 2.

Table 1: Wild Dog Drill Hole Details (PNG94 UTM Zone 56 coordinates).

Hole ID Easting Northing RL Dip Azi Max Depth

(m) Status WDG-01 394358.3 9488853.5 945 -50 115 40.1 Abandoned WDG-02 394426.0 9489024.2 900 -53 050 124.6 Completed WDG-03 394384.9 9488926.5 924 -50 053 127.6 Completed WDG-04 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 75 120.6 Completed WDG-05 394384.8 9488926.5 924 -50 116 105.9 Completed WDG-06 394428.6 9488923.1 911 -50 352 69.0 Completed WDG-07 394457.5 9489375.0 993 -61 114 201.3 Completed WDG-08 394455.5 9489373.0 993 -57 127 224 Completed WDG-09 394459.5 9489374.0 993 -58 85 203 Completed WDG-10 394475.1 9489484.0 965 -58 111 220.1 Completed WDG-10A 394476.1 9489484.0 965 -57 114 200.4 Completed WDG-11 394474.1 9489484.0 965 -68 114 253.4 Completed WDG-12 394413.7 9489301.5 982 -52 113 235.2 Completed WDG-13 394408.5 9489301.2 983 -63 102 261.3 Completed WDG-14 394389.2 9489356.0 1002 -55 103 258.3 Completed WDG-15 394385.7 9489385.6 1003 -60 115 253.3 Completed WDG-16 394395.1 9489407.2 984 -70 116 339.2 Completed WDG-17 394383.8 9489357.5 1002 -67 114 331.95 Completed WDG-18 394431.7 9489435.3 960 -65 112 263.8 Completed KVH-01 395247.0 9490693.0 842 -55 304 tbd Drilling

Table 2: Wild Dog Drill Hole Key Assay Results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval1 (m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper (%) Gold Eq.2

(g/t) WDG-02 65.00 72.00 7.00 5.49 68.84 2.96 10.93 including 65.00 67.00 2.00 10.73 114.64 2.23 15.55 WDG-03 102.00 104.30 2.30 1.68 6.48 0.12 1.94 including 103.55 104.30 0.75 4.05 10.90 0.17 4.45 WDG-04 62.00 68.00 6.00 8.31 27.56 1.15 10.43 including 64.00 68.00 4.00 12.25 36.76 1.63 15.22 including 64.00 66.40 2.40 19.76 57.75 2.59 24.48 WDG-05 72.00 77.00 5.00 1.32 11.71 0.25 1.85 including 72.00 75.00 3.00 1.97 15.36 0.31 2.64 WDG-06 12.00 15.50 3.50 4.61 48.36 4.86 12.79 including 13.70 14.30 0.60 7.44 73.40 10.42 24.61 WDG-07 153.00 163.00 10.00 2.99 10.92 0.32 3.61 including 153.00 158.10 5.10 4.77 14.54 0.54 5.79 WDG-07 172.00 173.20 1.20 7.30 93.50 1.14 10.17 including 172.50 173.20 0.70 12.00 157.00 1.94 16.86 WDG-08 154.00 162.40 8.40 46.46 59.63 1.90 50.12 including 154.00 157.80 3.80 93.31 128.72 4.08 101.19 including 157.00 157.80 0.80 322.00 84.50 12.89 343.17 WDG-08 180.00 188.00 8.00 1.95 4.19 0.13 2.20 including 180.00 184.00 4.00 3.32 3.71 0.16 3.62 WDG-09 169.00 174.00 5.00 4.49 7.98 0.22 4.93 including 169.00 171.00 2.00 10.31 15.35 0.42 11.14 WDG-09 182.40 185.00 2.60 2.74 43.86 2.04 6.45 including 182.80 184.30 1.50 4.17 54.13 2.51 8.72 WDG-10 173.60 175.60 2.00 1.73 28.12 0.63 3.04 WDG-10 184.50 185.20 0.30 4.20 100.00 0.99 6.90 WDG-12 123.20 129.10 5.90 13.96 12.15 0.19 14.40 including 126.60 129.10 2.50 31.29 24.68 0.29 32.04 WDG-12 177.00 182.80 5.80 5.12 15.29 0.59 6.23 including 179.00 182.00 3.00 9.06 28.41 1.06 11.05 WDG-13 134.50 139.60 5.10 3.38 6.08 0.25 3.85 WDG-14 200.77 210.22 9.45 12.61 16.36 0.59 13.72 including 204.30 208.20 3.90 31.25 34.76 1.30 33.69 WDG-15 210.22 223.70 13.48 7.41 16.37 0.31 8.08 including 210.22 214.00 3.78 10.04 20.64 0.39 10.89

219.20 223.70 4.50 13.45 26.50 0.55 14.62 WDG-16 316.90 318.20 1.30 2.74 0 0.18 3.02 WDG-17 242.40 244.35 1.95 1.16 8.77 0.16 1.52

Notes:

Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (true widths are not known at this time). Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$4.50/lb, a silver price of US$27.50/oz and a gold price of US$2,000/oz. No metallurgical testing has been carried out on Wild Dog mineralized samples. For AuEq calculations, recovery assumptions of Au 92.6%, Ag 78.0%, and Cu 94.0% were used based on K92 Mining's stated recovery results in an Updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Kainantu mine.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Callum Spink, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, MAIG, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Spink is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Mr. Spink is not independent of the Company.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

The Company follows industry-standard Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures. Diamond drill core (HQ and PQ diameter) was sawn in half, with one-half submitted to Intertek Minerals Ltd. in Lae, Papua New Guinea, an ISO 9001-certified independent analytical laboratory with internationally recognized quality standards.

Gold analyses were completed by fire assay, with copper and silver initially determined by aqua regia digestion and atomic absorption and subsequently updated using four-acid digestion (MS48) multi-element analysis.

Certified reference materials (standards) and blanks were inserted into the sample stream at industry-standard frequencies, including routine insertion of blanks following mineralised intervals. All assay batches received to date have passed QA/QC review and fall within acceptable tolerance limits.

Core recoveries were within acceptable ranges, and sampling procedures were carefully managed in areas of variable ground conditions.

About Great Pacific Gold

Great Pacific Gold's vision is to become the leading gold-copper development company in Papua New Guinea ("PNG"). The Company has a portfolio of exploration-stage projects in PNG, as follows:

Wild Dog Project: the Company's flagship project is located in the East New Britain province of PNG. The project consists of a large-scale epithermal target, the Wild Dog structural corridor, stretching 15 km in strike length and potentially over 1,000 metres deep based on a recent MobileMT geophysics survey. The survey also highlighted the Magiabe porphyry target, adjacent to the epithermal target and potentially 1,000 metres in diameter and over 2,000 metres deep. Drilling of the epithermal structure on the Sinivit target has yielded high-grade results, including WDG-08 which intercepted 8.4 metres at 50 g/t AuEq from 154 metres. The current drilling program will extend into 2026 with second drill rig expecting to be operational in February 2026.

Kesar Project: located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG and contiguous with the mine tenements of K92 Mining Inc. ("K92"), the Kesar Project is a greenfield exploration project with several high-priority targets in close proximity to the property boundary with K92. Multiple epithermal veins at Kesar are on strike and have the same orientation as key K92 deposits, such as Kora. Exploration work to date by the Company at the Kesar Project has shown that these veins have high grades of gold present in outcrop and very elevated gold in soil grades, coincident with aeromagnetic highs. The Company conducted a diamond drill program on key target areas at the Kesar Project from November 2024 to May 2025 and have developed a follow-up Phase 2 program for 2026.

Arau Project: also located in the Eastern Highlands province of PNG, the Arau Project is south of and contiguous to the mine tenements of K92. Arau contains the highly prospective Mt. Victor exploration target with potential for a high sulphidation epithermal gold-base metal deposit. A Phase 1 Reverse Circulation drilling program was completed at Mt. Victor in August 2024, with encouraging results. The Arau Project includes the Elandora licence, which also contains various epithermal and copper-gold porphyry targets.

The Company also holds the Tinga Valley Project in PNG.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Great Pacific Gold cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, most of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Great Pacific Gold's limited operating history, its exploration and development activities on its mineral properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Great Pacific Gold does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Mineralization at the properties held by K92 Mining Inc. and at the Wafi-Golpu deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Wild Dog Project.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284294

Source: Great Pacific Gold Corp.