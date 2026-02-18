Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Aleen Inc. (CSE: ALEN.U), a digital wellness company, announces the launch of internal development initiatives focused on wellness-oriented AI agents designed to support clearer and more intuitive interaction with wellness information.

These AI agents are being developed as assistive tools to help users navigate their wellness data, locate documents, understand archive structures, and move through the system more efficiently. The focus is on improving guidance, navigation, and overall clarity across the platform - without providing medical advice or recommendations.

By exploring AI agents as interaction assistants, Aleen Inc. aims to enhance how users engage with structured wellness information, reducing complexity and improving accessibility within digital environments.

This development reflects Aleen Inc.'s ongoing commitment to thoughtful system design and responsible innovation in digital wellness.

About Aleen Inc.

Aleen Inc. operates as a digital wellness and well-being insights company. Its platform transforms personal wellness information into simple, personalized insights that promote greater self-awareness and balance in daily life. Aleen's mission is to empower individuals with knowledge and clarity through responsible use of technology and data.

For more information, visit www.aleen.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future plans and developments by Aleen Inc. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Aleen Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284313

Source: Aleen Inc.