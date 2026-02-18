

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for subcutaneous Rybrevant Faspro as a monotherapy for adults with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.



The designation is supported by data from the Phase 1b/2 OrigAMI-4 study, in which Rybrevant Faspro demonstrated rapid and durable responses in a heavily pretreated patient population.



Rybrevant Faspro is approved in multiple settings for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and is also being evaluated in additional solid tumors, including colorectal cancer.



Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $243.33 on Tuesday, down 0.05%.



