Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) ("Chilco River" or "the Company") a beverage company focused on premium bourbon, luxury tequila, and ready-to-drink ("RTD") spirits, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Excuse Wines & Spirits, Inc., is launching Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition, a luxury, hand-crafted tequila produced in Jalisco, Mexico.

The inaugural Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition is a high-quality, small batch made Reposado Cristalino, distilled and aged in the renowned highlands region of Jalisco which is globally recognized for producing some of the most complex and premium tequilas in the world. The expression is presented in a proprietary, ultra-premium bottle featuring a striking diamond-shaped top and an elegant, custom-designed silhouette intended to stand apart from any other tequila currently on the market.

The Company has placed its initial production order with its bottling partner and is in the process of finalizing a long-term manufacturing agreement with one of the top tequila-producing distilleries in Jalisco, Mexico. Concurrently, the Company is completing required regulatory approvals with both Mexican and U.S. governmental authorities to support lawful importation, distribution, and sale within the United States this Spring.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7040/284316_105220f454693b99_001full.jpg

Positioned in a Rapidly Expanding Global Tequila Market

The global tequila market has experienced significant growth over the past decade, driven by consumer premiumization trends and expanding international demand. Industry reports estimate that the global tequila market exceeds $15 billion annually, with forecasts projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7-10% over the next several years. In the United States currently the largest tequila-consuming market is premium and super-premium tequila segments have consistently outpaced broader spirits category growth.

Demographically, tequila continues to gain traction beyond its traditional consumer base. Millennials and Gen Z consumers, who now represent a substantial portion of premium spirits buyers, are driving demand for high-quality, authentic, and visually distinctive brands. The rise of Cristalino expressions and luxury packaging formats has further fueled growth in the ultra-premium segment, aligning with evolving consumer preferences for both craftsmanship and presentation.

Management believes Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition is strategically positioned at the intersection of these trends combining premium liquid, highland origin authenticity, and luxury-forward packaging designed for both retail shelf presence and high-end on-premise accounts.

M&A Activity Underscores Valuation Potential

Recent merger and acquisition activity within the tequila sector further highlights the strong investor appetite and valuation multiples associated with high-growth brands. Notably, premium tequila brands have attracted significant strategic investments and acquisitions by major spirits companies and private investors.

In one recent example, premium brand LALO Tequila was acquired by Tito's Handmade Vodka in late 2025, reflecting the continued consolidation and premium valuation environment in the category. Across the industry, tequila brands achieving meaningful distribution and brand recognition have commanded substantial enterprise values relative to revenue, particularly within the premium and luxury tiers.

Management believes that building Excuse Tequila with disciplined production scaling, strategic distribution partnerships, and strong brand identity may position the Company to pursue a similar long-term growth trajectory within the premium tequila landscape.

Distribution Strategy & Launch Timeline

Excuse Wine & Spirits is currently in advanced discussions with both regional and national distributors to support launch in initial test markets including:

Texas

California

Illinois

These states represent some of the largest tequila consumption markets in the United States and align with the Company's broader state-by-state expansion strategy.

With production underway and initial bottling orders placed, the Company anticipates that Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition will be available for sale in late March or early April, subject to final regulatory approvals and distribution logistics.

A Monumental Brand Launch

Management views the launch of Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition as a transformational milestone for the Company's premium spirits portfolio. By combining authentic highland production, luxury presentation, and a disciplined distribution model, the Company aims to establish Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition as a differentiated entrant in the competitive but high-growth tequila sector.

The Company intends to provide shareholders with ongoing updates regarding:

Production progress

Regulatory approvals in Mexico and the United States

Finalization of long-term distillery agreements

Distributor signings and retail placements

Chilco River believes the tequila category's strong consumer demand, premiumization trends, and active M&A landscape create a compelling backdrop for brand development and long-term shareholder value creation.

Will Lovett, Chief Executive Officer of Chilco River Holdings, Inc., commented, "Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition represents the culmination of more than two years of focused development, refinement, and strategic planning by our team. From liquid selection and distillery alignment in Jalisco, Mexico, to bottle design and brand positioning, this has been a carefully built project from the ground up. We are extremely proud of what we have created and are excited to bring Excuse Tequila to market. We believe the brand's craftsmanship, distinctive luxury presentation, and disciplined launch strategy position it for meaningful long-term success. This is a major milestone for our Company, and we look forward to updating shareholders as we move through production, regulatory approvals, and distribution rollout."

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) is a beverage holding company focused on the acquisition, development, marketing, and distribution of premium alcohol brands, including tequila, bourbon, and ready-to-drink offerings. The Company seeks to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined market expansion, strategic partnerships, and brand-driven growth initiatives.

For additional information, shareholders are encouraged to review the Company's filings and public disclosures available through the OTC Markets website.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory approvals, production timelines, distribution agreements, market conditions, and other risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284316

Source: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.