Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) ("Chilco River" or "the Company") a beverage company focused on premium bourbon, luxury tequila, and ready-to-drink ("RTD") spirits, today announced it has acquired Excuse Mix Inc., the company behind the Excuse Mixers ready-to-cocktail beverage brand. The acquisition marks Chilco River's entry into the rapidly growing Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverage segment and expands the company's portfolio of beverage alcohol brands as the category continues to attract strong consumer demand and industry investment.

Chilco River believes the RTD category represents a compelling growth opportunity as consumer preferences increasingly shift toward convenient, flavor-forward cocktails that can be enjoyed outside traditional bar settings.

Industry analysts estimate the global ready-to-drink cocktail market will exceed $40 billion, continuing to grow as consumers seek convenience, flavor variety, and premium cocktail experiences beyond traditional bar environments. The category has also seen strong adoption among younger consumers and social occasions where portability and consistent cocktail quality are valued.

"The ready-to-drink cocktail category continues to see strong consumer adoption and increasing industry investment," stated Chief Executive Officer Will Lovett for Chilco River Holdings. "With the acquisition of Excuse Mix Inc. and the development of the Excuse Mixers brand, we believe the company is well positioned to participate in this growing segment while continuing to build a diversified portfolio of beverage alcohol brands."

Excuse Mixers is designed to bring bar-inspired cocktails to social occasions in a convenient ready-to-enjoy format. The initial Excuse Mixers product lineup is expected to include four signature flavors inspired by classic cocktail profiles:

Margarita - a crisp citrus-forward cocktail inspired by the traditional lime margarita

- a crisp citrus-forward cocktail inspired by the traditional lime margarita Strawberry Margarita - a fruit-forward variation blending strawberry notes with bright citrus

- a fruit-forward variation blending strawberry notes with bright citrus Paloma - a refreshing grapefruit-forward cocktail inspired by the popular tequila-based classic

- a refreshing grapefruit-forward cocktail inspired by the popular tequila-based classic Purple Punch - a vibrant fruit punch-style cocktail designed for easy-drinking social occasions





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7040/286214_18761b7b74559861_001full.jpg

Recent transactions across the beverage alcohol industry illustrate the accelerating strategic focus on RTD brands. In 2025, Anheuser-Busch InBev announced the acquisition of an 85% stake in BeatBox Beverages for approximately $490 million, with the brand generating more than $340 million in retail sales and experiencing rapid growth in the ready-to-drink category.

Similarly, global spirits company Sazerac Company acquired BuzzBallz, a leading RTD cocktail brand, in a transaction reportedly valued at approximately $500 million, further demonstrating the strategic value major beverage companies are placing on the category.

Management believes the continued investment and acquisition activity across the ready-to-drink category reflects the growing strategic importance of innovative beverage brands within the broader alcohol industry.

The company has finalized its production partnership and brand development strategy and is currently preparing to schedule its first production run as it evaluates select markets.

Chilco River is currently working with its production partner and industry contacts to evaluate initial distribution opportunities as it prepares for its first production run. Management expects to begin with select test markets to gather consumer feedback and support a disciplined rollout strategy before pursuing broader regional and national distribution opportunities over time.

Management believes the addition of the Excuse Mixers brand complements the company's broader strategy of developing and acquiring beverage alcohol brands across emerging growth categories.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) is a beverage alcohol holding company focused on the acquisition, development, marketing, and distribution of premium alcohol brands across multiple categories, including tequila, bourbon, and ready-to-drink cocktails. The Company's strategy is centered on building a diversified portfolio of consumer-focused brands while pursuing disciplined market expansion, strategic partnerships, and long-term brand development initiatives designed to support sustainable growth.

For additional information, shareholders are encouraged to review the Company's filings and public disclosures available through the OTC Markets website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including statements relating to the development and launch of the Excuse Mixers brand, anticipated production activities, potential distribution opportunities, market expansion, and the company's strategy to develop and acquire beverage alcohol brands.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory approvals, production timelines, supply chain considerations, consumer demand, distribution arrangements, competition within the beverage alcohol industry, and other factors that may impact on the company's business and operations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286214

Source: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.