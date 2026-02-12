Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) ("Chilco River" or "the Company") a beverage company focused on premium bourbon, luxury tequila, and ready-to-drink ("RTD") spirits, today announced it is advancing its phased U.S. expansion strategy with planned market entry into Illinois and California, in addition to its initial launch in Texas. The Company is executing a disciplined, state-by-state growth plan centered on distributor alignment, inventory readiness, and retail and on-premise development within select high-impact markets.

Building on its initial execution in Texas, management is implementing a structured multi-state rollout focused on targeted market selection and localized brand development. Priority has been given to states with significant population scale, established spirits consumption, and strong retail and hospitality infrastructure. The following outlines the Company's current market development initiatives in California, Illinois, and Texas.





California Market Development

Chilco River is advancing its West Coast strategy in California, the largest spirits market in the United States, representing roughly 12%-15% of total U.S. alcohol consumption. Through its recent membership with the Corona Chamber of Commerce in Riverside County, which is home to more than 2.5 million residents the Company has established an initial foothold in a commercially dense Southern California corridor with significant restaurant, hospitality, and retail concentration.



As part of its local market strategy, Chilco River is proud to sponsor and participate in Taste of Corona (www.tasteofcorona.com), one of the region's premier culinary and beverage showcases. Sponsorship of this high-visibility community event positions the Company's brands directly in front of key restaurant operators, retail buyers, hospitality decision-makers, and engaged consumers providing meaningful brand exposure, sampling opportunities, distributor relationship development, and real-time consumer feedback that all critical components of disciplined market entry and sustainable velocity creation. This sponsorship is not only as a marketing initiative, but a strategic investment in local brand equity and long-term distribution expansion.

Illinois Market Engagement

Chilco River is advancing its Midwest strategy in Illinois, a state with nearly 13 million residents and anchored by the 9+ million-person Chicago metropolitan area home to one of the largest spirits markets in the region. Following successful test tastings conducted in Illinois last year, which generated positive feedback, multiple retail establishments and distributors have expressed preliminary interest in carrying select Chilco River brands.



The Company will host another formal portfolio tasting in the Chicago area next month to further engage prospective distributors, retail operators, and on-premise accounts. Chilco River views Illinois as a strategic gateway for regional expansion and intends to evaluate phased rollout opportunities during 2026, aligned with its disciplined, state-by-state distribution model.

Texas as Initial Launch Market

Texas serves as Chilco River's inaugural launch state and operational foundation for national expansion. With a population exceeding 30 million residents and one of the largest spirits consumption markets in the United States, Texas provides a high-volume environment to execute and refine logistics, distributor alignment, retail placement, and account activation.



The company views the Texas rollout as the Company's scalable blueprint. Data, relationships, and operational efficiencies developed in this market are expected to directly inform expansion into Illinois, California, and future states. By establishing infrastructure in a top-tier consumption state, Chilco River is building a replicable model designed for structured, multi-state growth.

Digital Growth Strategy

Chilco River is integrating compliant e-commerce availability into its national expansion, partnering with licensed platforms to enable lawful online sales, including same-day delivery where permitted. U.S. online alcohol sales surged more than 200% during 2020 and have continued to outpace broader retail growth, with digital channels now representing an estimated 8-12% of off-premise alcohol sales. Industry surveys indicate over 40% of legal-age Gen Z and Millennial consumers have purchased alcohol online, underscoring a structural shift toward mobile-driven buying behavior.



Chilco River is in advanced discussions with select influencers and public figures to support digital brand visibility and consumer acquisition initiatives. As distribution scales, management expects e-commerce to represent a meaningful and growing percentage of overall revenue, while maintaining strict compliance with all applicable regulations.

Management Commentary

"Our expansion into Illinois and California reflects a deliberate and disciplined execution strategy," stated Will Lovett, Chief Executive Officer of Chilco River. "We are focused on building the appropriate distributor relationships, maintaining regulatory compliance, and ensuring inventory readiness before scaling. We believe establishing a strong foundation in Texas, California, and Illinois positions the Company to pursue broader distribution opportunities over time while protecting shareholder value."

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) is a beverage holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling premium alcohol brands in high-growth categories such as bourbon, tequila, and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails. Through disciplined expansion, strategic distribution partnerships, and focused brand execution, the Company aims to drive retail penetration, accelerate revenue growth, and build long-term shareholder value.

