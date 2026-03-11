Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) ("Chilco River" or "the Company") a beverage company focused on premium bourbon, luxury tequila, and ready-to-drink ("RTD") spirits, today announced that it has initiated a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) compliant audit covering fiscal years 2024 and 2025 as part of its strategic initiative to become a fully SEC reporting company.

The Company also confirmed that it has had its Form 15c2-11 documentation filed, a key regulatory step designed to improve transparency and enable broader market access for the Company's shares.

These initiatives represent important milestones in Chilco River's long-term strategy to strengthen corporate governance, enhance transparency, and position the Company for a potential future uplisting to a national exchange, subject to meeting applicable listing standards.

"Completing a PCAOB audit and advancing our regulatory filings reflects our commitment to building a company that meets the highest standards of transparency and accountability," stated Chief Executive Officer, Will Lovett. "These steps are foundational as we continue executing our strategy to scale our premium beverage portfolio and expand access to capital markets."

Strengthening Compliance and Transparency

By undergoing a PCAOB-audited financial review, Chilco River is aligning its reporting standards with those required of fully reporting public companies. The audit process is intended to provide investors with greater confidence through independently reviewed financial statements and strengthened internal controls.

Key benefits of this initiative include:

Enhanced financial transparency through independently audited financial statements

Alignment with SEC reporting standards required of fully reporting public companies

Improved corporate governance and disclosure practices

Greater credibility with institutional investors and strategic partners

Completion of these audits will allow the Company to pursue filing periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), an important step toward expanding its access to capital markets.

Importance of the 15c2-11 Filing

Chilco River has also had its Form 15c2-11 documentation filed, which is a regulatory requirement under SEC Rule 15c2-11 for broker-dealers to publish quotations for OTC securities.

The submission of these materials helps facilitate:

Increased transparency and publicly available company information

Improved market accessibility and trading visibility

Potential for additional broker-dealer quotation support

Greater investor confidence through verified company disclosures

Together, the audit and regulatory filings represent a significant step in strengthening the Company's public market infrastructure.

Positioning for Growth and Capital Access

Chilco River Holdings is actively building a diversified beverage portfolio focused on high-growth premium alcohol categories, including:

Premium bourbon

Luxury tequila

Ready-to-drink cocktail mixers and RTD beverages

The Company believes that strengthening its compliance profile and transitioning toward full SEC reporting status will position it to attract institutional investment and strategic capital needed to accelerate brand development, production expansion, and distribution partnerships.

Industry trends continue to favor premium spirits and ready-to-drink beverages, with the RTD category now representing one of the fastest-growing segments in the beverage alcohol industry, creating significant opportunities for emerging brands with strong positioning and distribution strategies.

"As we expand our portfolio across premium spirits and ready-to-drink products, strengthening our regulatory and financial reporting framework is critical," Lovett added. "These initiatives help position Chilco River to pursue long-term growth while enhancing transparency for our shareholders."

Further updates regarding the Company's audit progress and regulatory initiatives will be provided as they become available.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) is a beverage alcohol holding company focused on the acquisition, development, marketing, and distribution of premium alcohol brands across multiple categories, including tequila, bourbon, and ready-to-drink cocktails. The Company's strategy is centered on building a diversified portfolio of consumer-focused brands while pursuing disciplined market expansion, strategic partnerships, and long-term brand development initiatives designed to support sustainable growth.

For additional information, shareholders are encouraged to review the Company's filings and public disclosures available through the OTC Markets website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including statements relating to the development and launch of the Excuse Mixers brand, anticipated production activities, potential distribution opportunities, market expansion, and the company's strategy to develop and acquire beverage alcohol brands.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory approvals, production timelines, supply chain considerations, consumer demand, distribution arrangements, competition within the beverage alcohol industry, and other factors that may impact on the company's business and operations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288081

Source: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.