Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) ("Chilco River" or the "Company"), a beverage company focused on premium Bourbon, Tequila, and Ready-to-Drink ("RTD") spirits, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Excuse Wine & Spirits, Inc., has received formal label compliance approval from Mexico's Tequila Regulatory Council (Consejo Regulador del Tequila, A.C. - CRT) under Official Mexican Standard NOM-006-SCFI-2012.

The approval (Dictamen No. 0389/2026) confirms that Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition - 100% Agave Reposado Cristalino, bottled at 40% Alc. Vol. in 750ml format for export markets, meets Mexico's applicable tequila regulatory and commercial information standards. CRT approval is a required regulatory step for export qualification of tequila products.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7040/285237_a5e7f726a41a0bef_001full.jpg

This approval represents a regulatory milestone in the Company's planned entry into the tequila market. Over the past two years, the Company has developed the Excuse Tequila brand, coordinated production relationships, refined packaging design, and structured a distribution strategy focused on U.S. market entry.

"This regulatory approval reflects the compliance and preparation efforts behind Excuse Tequila," stated Chief Executive Officer, Will Lovett. "We have emphasized regulatory adherence, product quality, and brand positioning. With CRT approval secured, we will continue progressing through final certification procedures and commercial rollout planning."

Additionally, the Company has executed a five-year production agreement with its tequila distilling partner. The agreement is intended to support ongoing production capacity for Excuse Tequila Diamond Edition and future production runs. The Company believes this arrangement supports supply chain continuity and production planning as distribution efforts develop.

The premium tequila category has experienced continued consumer demand and international expansion in recent years. The Company's strategy remains focused on regulatory compliance, operational coordination, and measured market entry.

Following this milestone, the Company will continue progressing through remaining certification procedures and U.S. distribution coordination in preparation for launch. Updates regarding production timing, distribution arrangements, and go-to-market initiatives will be provided as developments occur.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) is a beverage holding company focused on the acquisition, development, marketing, and distribution of premium alcohol brands, including tequila, bourbon, and Ready-to-Drink ("RTD") offerings. The Company seeks to pursue long-term shareholder value through structured market expansion, strategic relationships, and brand development initiatives.

For additional information, shareholders are encouraged to review the Company's public disclosures available through the OTC Markets website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future performance of Chilco River Holdings, Inc. ("Chilco River" or the "Company") and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated growth, revenue projections, expansion into markets, distribution arrangements, product launches, strategic acquisitions, capital raising efforts, and overall business strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and management assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "projects," "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such statements.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise capital; market acceptance of its products; competition in the spirits and RTD markets; changes in federal, state, or international laws and regulations, including alcohol distribution and excise tax regulations; supply chain disruptions; raw material costs; general economic conditions; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, if any.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285237

Source: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.