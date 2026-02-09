Houston Launch Represents Foundational Step in National Growth Strategy

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) ("Chilco River") a dynamic beverage company focused on strategic growth in the alcohol sector including premium bourbon, luxury tequila, and ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail mixers announced today the Houston launch of its wholly owned subsidiary, Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits, Inc., as the initial execution phase of a longer-term U.S. distribution strategy designed to scale the brand across multiple high-population markets.

By entering Texas through Houston which is one of the largest and most influential spirits markets in the United States the Company has intentionally chosen a market capable of providing immediate validation, meaningful sales volume, and scalable growth opportunities. Management believes that early success in Houston can serve as a blueprint for expansion into additional metropolitan markets throughout Texas and beyond.

Wolf Express Liquor (www.wolfexpressliquor.com) ("Wolf Express") is a Class B Distributor based Harris County, Texas which is the largest county in Texas and host to 5,000,000+ residents. Wolf Express has over 300 current accounts with access to over 8,000 potential customers. These customers include some of the most well-known restaurants, nightclubs and bars. Mr. Cliff's gains immediate access to these on-premise customer accounts across the Greater Houston area. This established distribution footprint enables rapid product placement, near-term revenue generation, and the ability to quickly assess demand dynamics at scale.

The Company expects increasing order flow as Mr. Cliff's is introduced across Wolf Express' customer network and as on-premise tastings and brand activations drive awareness and reorder activity. Management has begun preparing additional inventory orders to support what it believes could be accelerating demand in the Houston market.

Importantly for shareholders, the Company has indicated that this Houston launch is intended as the first step in a broader national rollout. Chilco River plans to provide additional details in the coming weeks regarding a multi-state expansion strategy, including a longer-term objective of building distribution capabilities across all 50 U.S. states, subject to execution milestones and regulatory approvals.

"This launch represents execution, not speculation," said Will Lovett, Chief Executive Officer of Chilco River Holdings. "Distribution is in place, product is moving, and expansion planning is already underway."

Following Houston, the Company expects to pursue distribution opportunities in additional major Texas metropolitan markets, including Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, as part of a phased expansion approach designed to build sustainable brand presence and long-term shareholder value.

Chilco River Holdings believes the Houston launch marks the transition of Mr. Cliff's from early-stage development into active market execution, positioning the brand for continued geographic expansion and potential national scale.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) is a beverage holding company focused on the acquisition, development, marketing, and distribution of premium alcohol brands. The Company seeks to build long-term shareholder value through strategic expansion.

About Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits, Inc.

Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits, Inc. is a premium bourbon brand rooted in American tradition, craftsmanship, and heritage. Founded on an original family recipe passed down through generations, Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon Whiskey is crafted using traditional bourbon-making methods and carefully selected ingredients to deliver a rich, smooth, and approachable drinking experience.

About Wolf Express Liquor

Wolf Express Liquor is a Houston-based spirits wholesaler serving bars, restaurants, clubs, and hospitality professionals with competitive pricing, fast delivery, and a customer-first approach built on strong local relationships.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, distribution execution, regulatory matters, and general business risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Source: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.