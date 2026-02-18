Secure Blockchain Development Corp.: Secure Blockchain Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Agentic Solutions Limited, Private Placement and Debt Settlement

POWAY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Secure Blockchain Development Corp. (the "Company" or "Secure Blockchain") (TSXV:ID), a leader in blockchain-embedded email encryption solutions, announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement dated February 16, 2026 (the "SPA"), whereby Secure Blockchain will acquire 100% ownership of Agentic Solutions Limited ("Agentic") in consideration of the issuance of 5,000,000 common shares of the Company to Agentic's shareholders, at a deemed price of $0.09 per share (the "Acquisition").

Agentic is an early stage, pre-revenue, technology-driven company specializing in blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Built on the open-source elizaOS framework in close collaboration with the Eliza Foundation and Agentic's founders, Steven Bryson-Haynes and Sebastian Quinn-Watson, Agentic develops proprietary AI agents to enhance validator operations, optimize staking strategies and generate yield in decentralized finance (DeFi) across proof-of-stake networks. As an early stage company, Agentic does not have material assets or liabilities.

The parties to the SPA are arm's length to the Company. No finders' fees are payable in connection with the Acquisition.

On closing of the Acquisition, Sebastian Quinn-Watson, a founder of Agentic, will also join the Board of Directors of the Company. Steven Bryson-Haynes will remain President of Agentic to lead this new initiative between Secure Blockchain and Agentic.

In connection with the Acquisition, Secure Blockchain will also complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000, comprising up to 13,333,333 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.1125 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole common share purchase warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 48 months from the closing of the Financing. Certain of the subscription proceeds are expected to be settled utilizing stable coin USDC, at prevailing conversion settlement rates. The proceeds of the Financing will be used to settle certain debts of the Company, to fund certain blockchain development initiatives and for working capital purposes. No finders fees will be payable in connection with the Financing.

The Company also announces that it has reached agreement with certain creditors of the Company to settle an aggregate of $500,000 in liabilities through the issuance of 4,444,444 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.1125 per share (the "Debt Settlement"). It is anticipated that Todd Sexton, CEO of the Company, will participate in the Debt Settlement.

Todd Sexton, CEO of Secure Blockchain commented, "We are excited to partner with Agentic and with their partner, Eliza Labs, in our expansion into other business opportunities within the blockchain environment."

Any securities issued under the Acquisition, Financing, and Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Acquisition, Financing, and Debt Settlement are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Closing of the Acquisition is also subject to customary closing conditions, as set forth in the SPA, including completion of the Financing and Debt Settlement.

About Agentic

Agentic is a technology-driven company specializing in blockchain infrastructure and AI solutions. Built on the open-source elizaOS framework in close collaboration with the Eliza Foundation, Agentic develops proprietary AI agents to enhance validator operations, optimize staking strategies, and generate yield in DeFi across proof-of-stake networks. Core activities include operating and delegating to validators to secure blockchain networks, deploying capital into staking and DeFi protocols for yield optimization, and offering subscription-based AI analytics services.

About Secure Blockchain Development Corp.

Secure Blockchain is a leading provider of blockchain-embedded email encryption services, utilizing blockchain to secure, verify and ensure financial and real-estate transaction integrity. Blockchain is utilized in Secure Blockchain's flagship Delivery Trust cybersecurity platform protecting against cyber security attacks.

Delivery Trust leverages the Ethereum blockchain for a uniquely secure solution. By drawing on the inherent value proposition of the blockchain ledger, Delivery Trust relies on eleven unique integrity factors which are stored on the Ethereum ledger for every email that is composed. This digital fingerprint is then encrypted by the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) key algorithm and placed on a decentralized ledger that must precisely match the recipient's key.

