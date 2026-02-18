NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Delivers Q3 +59% YoY Revenue Growth and +20% Sequential Gain With Record 95% Gross Margins; Operating Loss Improved by 46% As Company Enters New AI-Driven Growth Cycle

The Company is currently experiencing continued sales momentum and expects revenue growth to accelerate further in fiscal 2026 Driven by AI

Total Assets Increased 73% to $2.19 million from $1.27 million, strengthening the Company's balance sheet

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first event technology platform company, today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 ("Q3 2026"), highlighting strong +59% year-over-year and +20% sequential revenue growth, 95% record gross margins, and clear evidence that the Company has entered a new and accelerating growth phase.

Revenue increased to $468,000, representing a 59% Year over Year, of $294,000 in the same period last year. This significant growth reflects accelerating enterprise adoption of Nextech3D.ai's AI-powered event platform and validates the Company's strategic transformation toward a scalable, high-margin software and platform business model.

Revenue increased 20% sequentially, rising to $468,000 in Q3, up from $391,000 in Q2, marking the beginning of a new upward growth trajectory driven by the Company's expanding AI-powered event suite, including its Map D platform and early contributions from Eventdex.

This sequential acceleration confirms that Nextech3D.ai has moved beyond its restructuring phase and is now entering a sustained period of revenue expansion.

Management expects this growth trend to continue into the current quarter and throughout fiscal 2026, supported by:

Expanding enterprise sales pipeline

Larger contract values

Cross-selling opportunities from recent acquisitions

Growing recurring and platform revenue

Gross margins reached 95%, up from 41% in the prior year, representing a 54-percentage-point improvement and highlighting the scalability and efficiency of Nextech3D.ai's AI-driven platform.

Sequentially, gross margins also improved from 88% in Q2, reflecting increased contributions from software, platform, and recurring revenue.

This margin profile positions Nextech3D.ai among the highest-margin companies in the event technology sector.

Q3 Additional Key Financial Improvements Compared to the Same Quarter Last Year

Operating Loss Reduced by 46% (excluding share-based compensation): Improved to $696,000 from $1,289,000

Net Loss Reduced by 5%: Improved to $1.21 million from $1.28 million

Deferred Revenue Increased 21%: Rose to $558,000 from $462,000, reflecting growing enterprise commitments and multi-year contracts

Total Assets Increased 73%: Grew to $2.19 million from $1.27 million, strengthening the Company's balance sheet

Q3- CEO Commentary: Entering a New Phase of Sustained Growth

"We are extremely pleased to report 59% year-over-year Q3 revenue growth and 20% sequential quarterly growth, which clearly demonstrates that Nextech3D.ai has entered a new and accelerating growth curve," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai.

"We have turned into a lean, high-margin AI-first company and are now delivering measurable results. With Q3 record gross margins of 95%, expanding enterprise adoption, and growing deferred revenue, we believe this quarter marks the beginning of sustained and scalable growth." Mr. Gappelberg continued:

"We are seeing increased deal flow, larger enterprise contracts, and strong momentum across our platform. With the integration of Map Dynamics, Eventdex and Krafty Labs and continued demand for our AI-powered event solutions, we expect this growth trajectory to continue into the current quarter and for the foreseeable future."

Q4- 2026/2027 Growth Outlook: Momentum Continuing Into Current Quarter and Beyond

The Company is currently experiencing continued sales momentum and expects revenue growth to accelerate further in fiscal 2026 driven by:

Expansion of its unified AI event platform

Increasing enterprise adoption

Cross-selling across Map D , Eventdex , and Krafty Labs

Expansion of recurring and platform-based revenue

Management believes Nextech3d.ai is now positioned for sustained revenue growth, expanding margins, and improving operating leverage.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR | FSE: 1SS) is an AI-first technology company developing advanced solutions for event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Map D and Eventdex platforms , Nextech3D.ai powers thousands of events annually with interactive floor mapping, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AI matchmaking, and now, blockchain ticketing and accreditation.

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai .

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

