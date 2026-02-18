Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Noch unter 2x Umsatz bewertet - aber wie lange noch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWHW | ISIN: CA6529371032 | Ticker-Symbol: 1SS
Tradegate
18.02.26 | 16:49
0,092 Euro
-2,34 % -0,002
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTECH3D.AI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXTECH3D.AI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0780,09922:09
0,0000,00022:00
ACCESS Newswire
18.02.2026 22:02 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Delivers Q3 +59% YoY Revenue Growth and +20% Sequential Gain With Record 95% Gross Margins; Operating Loss Improved by 46% As Company Enters New AI-Driven Growth Cycle

  • The Company is currently experiencing continued sales momentum and expects revenue growth to accelerate further in fiscal 2026 Driven by AI

  • Q3 Revenue Up 59% Year-over-Year, Confirming Structural Growth Acceleration

  • Q3 20% Sequential Revenue Growth Signals the Beginning of a New Growth Curve

  • Q3 Record 95% Gross Margins Demonstrate Scalable, High-Profit Platform Model

  • Total Assets Increased 73% to $2.19 million from $1.27 million, strengthening the Company's balance sheet

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first event technology platform company, today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2025 ("Q3 2026"), highlighting strong +59% year-over-year and +20% sequential revenue growth, 95% record gross margins, and clear evidence that the Company has entered a new and accelerating growth phase.

CLICK FOR PIVOTAL YouTube CEO INTERVIEW

Q3 Revenue Up 59% Year-over-Year, Confirming Structural Growth Acceleration

Revenue increased to $468,000, representing a 59% Year over Year, of $294,000 in the same period last year. This significant growth reflects accelerating enterprise adoption of Nextech3D.ai's AI-powered event platform and validates the Company's strategic transformation toward a scalable, high-margin software and platform business model.

Tune in for a Livestream Event:

Event Details:
Date: February 19, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Format: Live-streamed Earnings Q&A with CEO
Access: Click here for the livestream link

Q3 20% Sequential Revenue Growth Signals the Beginning of a New Growth Curve

Revenue increased 20% sequentially, rising to $468,000 in Q3, up from $391,000 in Q2, marking the beginning of a new upward growth trajectory driven by the Company's expanding AI-powered event suite, including its Map D platform and early contributions from Eventdex.

This sequential acceleration confirms that Nextech3D.ai has moved beyond its restructuring phase and is now entering a sustained period of revenue expansion.

Management expects this growth trend to continue into the current quarter and throughout fiscal 2026, supported by:

  • Expanding enterprise sales pipeline

  • Larger contract values

  • Cross-selling opportunities from recent acquisitions

  • Growing recurring and platform revenue

Q3 Record 95% Gross Margins Demonstrate Scalable, High-Profit Platform Model

Gross margins reached 95%, up from 41% in the prior year, representing a 54-percentage-point improvement and highlighting the scalability and efficiency of Nextech3D.ai's AI-driven platform.

Sequentially, gross margins also improved from 88% in Q2, reflecting increased contributions from software, platform, and recurring revenue.

This margin profile positions Nextech3D.ai among the highest-margin companies in the event technology sector.

Q3 Additional Key Financial Improvements Compared to the Same Quarter Last Year

  • Operating Loss Reduced by 46% (excluding share-based compensation): Improved to $696,000 from $1,289,000

  • Net Loss Reduced by 5%: Improved to $1.21 million from $1.28 million

  • Deferred Revenue Increased 21%: Rose to $558,000 from $462,000, reflecting growing enterprise commitments and multi-year contracts

  • Total Assets Increased 73%: Grew to $2.19 million from $1.27 million, strengthening the Company's balance sheet

CLICK HERE FOR PIVOTAL CEO INTERVIEW: LINK

Q3- CEO Commentary: Entering a New Phase of Sustained Growth

"We are extremely pleased to report 59% year-over-year Q3 revenue growth and 20% sequential quarterly growth, which clearly demonstrates that Nextech3D.ai has entered a new and accelerating growth curve," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai.

"We have turned into a lean, high-margin AI-first company and are now delivering measurable results. With Q3 record gross margins of 95%, expanding enterprise adoption, and growing deferred revenue, we believe this quarter marks the beginning of sustained and scalable growth." Mr. Gappelberg continued:

"We are seeing increased deal flow, larger enterprise contracts, and strong momentum across our platform. With the integration of Map Dynamics, Eventdex and Krafty Labs and continued demand for our AI-powered event solutions, we expect this growth trajectory to continue into the current quarter and for the foreseeable future."

Tune in for a Livestream Event:

Event Details:
Date: February 19, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Format: Live-streamed Earnings Q&A with CEO
Access: Click here for the livestream link

Q4- 2026/2027 Growth Outlook: Momentum Continuing Into Current Quarter and Beyond

The Company is currently experiencing continued sales momentum and expects revenue growth to accelerate further in fiscal 2026 driven by:

  • Expansion of its unified AI event platform

  • Increasing enterprise adoption

  • Cross-selling across Map D, Eventdex, and Krafty Labs

  • Expansion of recurring and platform-based revenue

Management believes Nextech3d.ai is now positioned for sustained revenue growth, expanding margins, and improving operating leverage.

CLICK HERE FOR CEO INTERVIEW: LINK

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR | FSE: 1SS) is an AI-first technology company developing advanced solutions for event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its flagship Map D and Eventdex platforms, Nextech3D.ai powers thousands of events annually with interactive floor mapping, registration, ticketing, mobile apps, AI matchmaking, and now, blockchain ticketing and accreditation.

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai.

See full report on SEDAR

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai.

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

For more information and full report go to https://www.sedarplus.ca

For further information, please contact:

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-delivers-q3-59-yoy-revenue-growth-and-20-sequential-1138944

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.