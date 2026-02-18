Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Stellar Energy Americas, Inc. ("Stellar Energy"), a leading provider of turnkey data center cooling solutions. The acquisition was previously announced on December 2, 2025.

The acquisition strengthens Trane Technologies' leadership in data center thermal management solutions, while accelerating growth, innovation and scale for Stellar Energy. Stellar Energy's expertise in modular data center solutions combined with Trane Technologies' operational excellence and global scale are well positioned to address the growing demand for pre-fabricated cooling systems and other critical equipment, which reduce supply chain constraints and enable rapid, scalable deployment.

"The data center ecosystem is evolving rapidly, with growing demand for efficient, modular and scalable thermal management solutions, an area where Stellar Energy excels," said Holly Paeper, President, Commercial HVAC Americas, Trane Technologies. "Their exceptional strength in modular thermal system design enhances our ability to lead as a trusted partner for this important sector as well as other complex commercial applications. We're delighted to welcome the talented Stellar Energy team to Trane Technologies, and we look forward to building on their capabilities to deliver differentiated solutions that help customers achieve their growth, performance and sustainability goals."

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisition of Stellar Energy, and the anticipated impact of the transaction on the Company's strategic initiatives and sustainability commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

