Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged, subject to regulatory approval, a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance. Closing of the private placement is anticipated to take place on or about February 23, 2026. The Company has engaged Centurion One Capital Corp. (the "Advisor") to act as special advisor in connection with the private placement.

The private placement was driven by strong demand from leading, high-quality institutional investors, including a leading fund manager that cornerstoned the placement, and was also supported by its existing long-term shareholders.

Bruce Bragagnolo, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: "We are pleased that this financing was strongly supported by long-term shareholders and US based institutional investors who have known and worked with Regency Silver for many years, as well as Centurion One Capital as follow-on investors and advisors. Their continued confidence is meaningful. The proceeds will support our ongoing drill program at Dios Padre and allow us to continue to grow the scale of this discovery."

All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The proceeds will be used for exploration and development of the Company's properties, acquisition of additional properties and general working capital. Completion of the private placement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has agreed to pay an advisory fee to the Advisor in connection with the private placement.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high-grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth.

ABOUT CENTURION ONE CAPITAL

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships. Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

