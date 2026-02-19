Eniro Group AB: A year that has laid the foundation for the next phase of growth

Significant events during January - December 2025

• On January 3, 2025, Eniro announced that the closing of the acquisition of Medialuotsi Oy had taken place.

• On February 19, 2025, the Board of Directors decided to evaluate a separate listing of Dynava.

• On February 21, Eniro announced that Stefan Liljedahl has been appointed as new Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) during the recruitment of a new permanent CFO. Stefan took up the position on March 10, 2025.

• On April 2, Eniro Kapaten's appeal against the redemption decision of preference shares 2022 lost in the Court of Appeal. The company has appealed the judgment and applied for leave to appeal.

• On April 25, Eniro announced that Mario von Dahn has been appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mario will take up the position on August 19, 2025.

• The Annual General Meeting on May 28 resolved to re-elect Board members Fredric Forsman, Mia Batljan, Fredrik Crafoord, Mats Gabrielsson, Joost Merks and to re-elect the Chairman of the Board Fredric Forsman and to elect Trond Dale.

• The AGM decided that no dividend will be paid for the financial year 2024; the year's profits will be carried forward.

• On July 1, 2025, Eniro acquired Qwamplify Nordics to strengthen its position in digital marketing in the Nordic region.

• On August 19, 2025 Mario von Dahn took the position as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Eniro.