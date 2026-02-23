Anzeige
Montag, 23.02.2026
WKN: A2JMSQ | ISIN: SE0011256312 | Ticker-Symbol: EN8A
Frankfurt
23.02.26 | 08:21
0,030 Euro
-1,33 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2026 16:28 Uhr
96 Leser
Eniro Group AB: Mats Qviberg becomes new major shareholder in Eniro

Eniro Group AB (publ) announces that Mats and Eva Qviberg, through the acquisition of all Eniro shares from Spectrum One at a value of approximately SEK 40.6 million, have increased their holding from 4.5 to 17.1 percent of the capital. This makes the Qviberg family the second-largest shareholder in Eniro after Dutch company Azerion, which holds just over 25 percent of the shares. "We have followed the company for a couple of years and I believe it has strong potential," says Mats Qviberg.

"We see the decision by a long-term and financially strong owner family to increase its holding as a confirmation of the positive development Eniro is undergoing. Our transformation has delivered clear effects in the form of improved growth and profitability, and we continue to execute on our plan with a focus on long-term value creation," says Hosni Teque-Omeirat, CEO of Eniro.

Eniro reported positive results in its year-end report for 2025. The company continues to execute its strategy with a focus on efficiency improvements, the development of its offering within search and advertising services, and a strengthened position in its core markets.

For further information, please contact:

Hosni Teque-Omeirat
President and CEO
Eniro Group AB (publ)
Tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77
E-mail: hosni.teque-omeirat@eniro.com


