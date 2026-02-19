Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
WKN: A1XEQV | ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 | Ticker-Symbol: IRES
Frankfurt
19.02.26 | 08:05
1,040 Euro
-8,61 % -0,098
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0381,15819.02.
Dow Jones News
19.02.2026 13:39 Uhr
225 Leser

(1)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Dividend Declaration 
19-Feb-2026 / 12:04 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

19 February 2026 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Dividend Declaration 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the publication of its 
Preliminary results for the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025, the Board of the Company has declared a 
further dividend of 2.53 cent per share for the period ended 31 December 2025. The 2.53 cent per share will be wholly a 
Property Income Distribution ("PID") as defined by the Irish REIT legislation and will be paid on 27 March 2026 to 
shareholders on record on 27 February 2026. 
 
END 
 
For further information please contact: 

Investor Relations: 
 
Eddie Byrne, Chief Executive Officer                                                          Tel: +353 (1) 5570974 
 
Email: investors@iresreit.ie 
 
Media enquiries: 
 
Cathal Barry, Drury                                                                                         Tel: +353 
(0) 87 227 9281 
 
Gavin McLoughlin, Drury                                                                             Tel: +353 (0) 86 
035 3749 
 
Email: iresreit@drury.ie 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES") is a Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally 
managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. IRES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living 
sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising 
its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at  
www.iresreit.ie. 
 
This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement. 
 
This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they 
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar 
expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown 
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company 
or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph 
speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, 
the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking 
statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 418641 
EQS News ID:  2278766 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2278766&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2026 07:04 ET (12:04 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
